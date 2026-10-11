Dolphins-Bengals Week 5 Halftime Observations

What stood out in the first half of the Miami Dolphins' Week 5 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium.

We'll start with the list of inactives, which was highlighted by four players missing the game with injuries, including wide receiver Caleb Douglas out for a third consecutive game with an ankle injury.

This was another game where the offense struggled, and this one was more on quarterback Malik Willis than any of the first four because he seemed off from the first start with some shaky decision-making and not getting the ball out quickly enough.

To make matters worse, the Dolphins lost both Jordyn Brooks and Jonah Savaiinaea to injury in that first half.

WHAT STOOD OUT

-- Because the Dolphins haven't had the lead once all season, we suggested on an episode of the All Dolphins Podcast during the week they should receive instead of deferring (our usual preference) if they want to coin toss. The Dolphins did win the toss, elected to defer and gave up an 81-yard kickoff return that set up a quick touchdown that put them in a 7-0 hole.

-- Of course, it would help if the special teams didn't have a major breakdown every game (or almost every game), but that's where things stand with the Dolphins.

-- I've often talked about JuJu Brents maybe having the highest ceiling among the Dolphins cornerbacks, and he showed a glimpse of that ability defending Ja'Marr Chase on Joe Burrow's alley oop. He also later had a nice one-on-one tackle near the sideline. That made it more disappointing to see Brents leave the game in the final minute of the first half after colliding with Ja'Marr Chase at the end of a reception.

-- We're still not big fans of Malik Washington running jet sweeps, but we'll allow the crack toss, particularly after what we saw on his 19-yard run, with props to tight end Will Kacmarek for a great seal block.

-- Great awareness by Ollie Gordon II on his 1-yard touchdown run to simply extend the ball over the goal line after he apparently was stuffed on third-and-goal. Yes, there's risk involved, but just getting the ball over the goal line makes it a touchdown.

-- This is the kind of season it's been for the Dolphins, with the Willie Gay Jr. fumble recovery overturned because his foot barely touched the sideline before he controlled the ball, just the same as what happened with Chris Bell on his potential long touchdown at Minnesota. The only saving grace here is that the Dolphins wouldn't be contenders regardless, so maybe things will even out in a future season when those close calls could make a difference for a playoff team.

-- The Dolphins have worked on the "Peanut punch" all season and Chris Johnson nailed it to force a fumble inside the 5-yard line, but then Chop Robinson was on the other end of one of those by Ja'Marr Chase, though luckily for Miami Brents was there to recover the second fumble on the play.

-- Of course, the Dolphins gave it right back with the second Willis interception when he threw over the middle across his body and late. It was a combination of many things a quarterback shouldn't be doing as it continued a brutal first half for Willis.

-- That the defense had a tougher time than it did against Minnesota shouldn't have been surprising given the opponent, but the run defense having issues with the Bengals running game was disappointing. Part of the problem was the defense playing with the safeties deep to not get beat over the top, but the front seven simply wasn't able to compensate.

-- There again wasn't much from the pass rush, starting with Chop Robinson, who barely was visible.

-- But this first half will be remember for Willis' struggles.

-- And the first half fittingly ended with the clock running out after Greg Dulcich was tackled in bounds after a completion, with Willis sporting a 15.6 passer rating.