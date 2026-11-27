Dolphins-Jets Game Preview and Predictions: Will the Miami Mastery Over New York Continue?
It probably shouldn't come as a great shock that the Miami Dolphins' only victory of the 2026 season so far came against the New York Jets considering how much they've dominated this series of late.
The Dolphins have won 11 of the teams' past 13 meetings since 2020, the only two losses coming in the 2022 and 2024 seasons at MetLife Stadium — and the 2024 loss came in the season finale while the Dolphins were watching their playoff hopes disappear on the scoreboard as Denver was routing Kansas City in a game Miami needed the Broncos to lose.
The dominance has been even more pronounced at Hard Rock Stadium, where the Dolphins have an 10-game winning streak. One of those wins came in the last rebuilding season the Dolphins had, which was 2019, and it was their first win of the season after starting off with seven consecutive losses.
The Dolphins will be going for their second consecutive season sweep of the Jets after winning at MetLife Stadium in Week 7.
That game back on October 25 easily was the team's best on offense this season with Malik Willis passing for two touchdowns and rushing for another, and Ollie Gordon II rushing for 103 yards and a score in the 28-25 victory.
There will be a big difference in the rematch, of course, with Willis currently on injured reserve with a groin injury, and Kyle McCord set to make his third NFL start. The Dolphins offense is coming off a brutal offensive performance in the 26-9 loss at Buffalo last Sunday, but the Jets defense simply isn't on the same level as that of the Bills.
The Jets, meanwhile, are coming off only their third victory of the season when they outlasted the lowly L.A. Chargers, 27-24, behind a borderline flawless offensive performance that saw them not have to punt a single time.
Veteran quarterback Geno Smith had his best passer rating of the season in that game at 141.2, the fifth time in 2026 he's topped the 100 mark. He posted a 125.3 in the first Dolphins-Jets game with three touchdown passes, though rookie safety Michael Taaffe did pick him off.
Rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr., who burned the Dolphins for five catches for 115 yards and a touchdown in October, isn't expected to play, but the Jets will have running back Breece Hall after he missed the first matchup with an injury.
The Jets are favored by 5.5 points, according to the Fan Duel Sportsbook.
That victory against the Chargers might have provided a reprieve for embattled head coach Aaron Glenn, though he's got to do something about his 0-9 record in division games.
At some point, he's bound to get one of those wins. The Jets offense moved the ball very well against Miami in the first meeting, but the bigger concern is about the Miami offense.
The Dolphins have played close games most of the season, and we'd expect another one of those in this matchup, but it says here the Jets end their losing streak at Hard Rock Stadium by a score of, say, 24-20.
THE NATIONAL PREDICTIONS FOR THE DOLPHINS-JETS WEEK 12 GAME
Sports Illustrated
Albert Breer: Dolphins
Eva Geitheim: Jets
Mitch Goldich: Jets
Mike Kadlick: Jets
Gilbert Manzano: Dolphins
Conor Orr: Dolphins
John Pluym: Jets
Matt Verderame: Jets
USA Today Sports
Jarrett Bell: Jets 24, Dolphins 21
Nick Brinkerhoff: Jets 23, Dolphins 16
Chris Bumbaca: Jets 17, Dolphins 16
Nate Davis: Jets 25, Dolphins 17
Adam Kaufman: Jets 21, Dolphins 16
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: Jets 30, Dolphins 20
The Sporting News
Analysis: The Jets put a lot of energy in ending their losing streak by beating the one-win Chargers on the road for beleaguered coach Aaron Glenn. For how hard they are playing defense with Jeff Hafley and running the ball with Ollie Gordon II, the Dolphins deserve to have more than one win, which came against the Jets. Glenn's team has a letdown while Halfey gets a second positive result.
Prediction: Dolphins 23, Jets 20
ESPN
• Jeremy Fowler: Jets
• Kalyn Kahler: Dolphins
• Benjamin Solak: Dolphins
• Lindsey Thiry: Jets
NBC Sports
Analysis: The Dolphins are running out of chances to get a second win (if they even want one).
Prediction: Dolphins 23, Jets 13
NFL.com
Jeremy Bergman: Jets 23, Dolphins 17
Brooke Cersosimo: Dolphins 20, Jets 19
Gennaro Filice: Jets 14, Dolphins 13
Bobby Kownack: Jets 17, Dolphins 14
Dan Parr: Jets 23, Dolphins 15
CBS Sports
Analysis: This is the dog game of the week between two struggling teams. But one is young and playing hard on the way up, while one is on the way down after trading away assets. The problem for Miami is that quarterback Malik Willis is out. That means Kyle McCord will start at quarterback. Miami will hang around against the depleted Colts team, but the Colts will win it late.
Prediction: Jets 23, Dolphins 21
The Athletic
Zach Berman: Jets
Chad Graff: Dolphins
Jon Greenberg: Jets
Larry Holder: Jets
Josh Kendall: Jets
Nick Kosmider: Dolphins
Steve Louis Goldstein: Jets
Austin Mock: Jets
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI, host of the All Dolphins Podcast, and co-host of the Dolphins Collective. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.Follow @PoupartNFL