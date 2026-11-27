It probably shouldn't come as a great shock that the Miami Dolphins' only victory of the 2026 season so far came against the New York Jets considering how much they've dominated this series of late.

The Dolphins have won 11 of the teams' past 13 meetings since 2020, the only two losses coming in the 2022 and 2024 seasons at MetLife Stadium — and the 2024 loss came in the season finale while the Dolphins were watching their playoff hopes disappear on the scoreboard as Denver was routing Kansas City in a game Miami needed the Broncos to lose.

The dominance has been even more pronounced at Hard Rock Stadium, where the Dolphins have an 10-game winning streak. One of those wins came in the last rebuilding season the Dolphins had, which was 2019, and it was their first win of the season after starting off with seven consecutive losses.

The Dolphins will be going for their second consecutive season sweep of the Jets after winning at MetLife Stadium in Week 7.

That game back on October 25 easily was the team's best on offense this season with Malik Willis passing for two touchdowns and rushing for another, and Ollie Gordon II rushing for 103 yards and a score in the 28-25 victory.

There will be a big difference in the rematch, of course, with Willis currently on injured reserve with a groin injury, and Kyle McCord set to make his third NFL start. The Dolphins offense is coming off a brutal offensive performance in the 26-9 loss at Buffalo last Sunday, but the Jets defense simply isn't on the same level as that of the Bills.

The Jets, meanwhile, are coming off only their third victory of the season when they outlasted the lowly L.A. Chargers, 27-24, behind a borderline flawless offensive performance that saw them not have to punt a single time.

Veteran quarterback Geno Smith had his best passer rating of the season in that game at 141.2, the fifth time in 2026 he's topped the 100 mark. He posted a 125.3 in the first Dolphins-Jets game with three touchdown passes, though rookie safety Michael Taaffe did pick him off.

Rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr., who burned the Dolphins for five catches for 115 yards and a touchdown in October, isn't expected to play, but the Jets will have running back Breece Hall after he missed the first matchup with an injury.

The Jets are favored by 5.5 points, according to the Fan Duel Sportsbook.

That victory against the Chargers might have provided a reprieve for embattled head coach Aaron Glenn, though he's got to do something about his 0-9 record in division games.

At some point, he's bound to get one of those wins. The Jets offense moved the ball very well against Miami in the first meeting, but the bigger concern is about the Miami offense.

The Dolphins have played close games most of the season, and we'd expect another one of those in this matchup, but it says here the Jets end their losing streak at Hard Rock Stadium by a score of, say, 24-20.

THE NATIONAL PREDICTIONS FOR THE DOLPHINS-JETS WEEK 12 GAME

Albert Breer: Dolphins

Eva Geitheim: Jets

Mitch Goldich: Jets

Mike Kadlick: Jets

Gilbert Manzano: Dolphins

Conor Orr: Dolphins

John Pluym: Jets

Matt Verderame: Jets

Jarrett Bell: Jets 24, Dolphins 21

Nick Brinkerhoff: Jets 23, Dolphins 16

Chris Bumbaca: Jets 17, Dolphins 16

Nate Davis: Jets 25, Dolphins 17

Adam Kaufman: Jets 21, Dolphins 16

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: Jets 30, Dolphins 20

Analysis: The Jets put a lot of energy in ending their losing streak by beating the one-win Chargers on the road for beleaguered coach Aaron Glenn. For how hard they are playing defense with Jeff Hafley and running the ball with Ollie Gordon II, the Dolphins deserve to have more than one win, which came against the Jets. Glenn's team has a letdown while Halfey gets a second positive result.

Prediction: Dolphins 23, Jets 20

Matt Bowen: Jets

Mike Clay: Jets

• Jeremy Fowler: Jets

Dan Graziano: Jets

• Kalyn Kahler: Dolphins

Pamela Maldonado: Jets

Eric Moody: Jets

Jason Reid: Jets

• Benjamin Solak: Dolphins

• Lindsey Thiry: Jets

Seth Wickersham: Dolphins

Analysis: The Dolphins are running out of chances to get a second win (if they even want one).

Prediction: Dolphins 23, Jets 13

Jeremy Bergman: Jets 23, Dolphins 17 Brooke Cersosimo: Dolphins 20, Jets 19 Gennaro Filice: Jets 14, Dolphins 13 Bobby Kownack: Jets 17, Dolphins 14 Dan Parr: Jets 23, Dolphins 15

Analysis: This is the dog game of the week between two struggling teams. But one is young and playing hard on the way up, while one is on the way down after trading away assets. The problem for Miami is that quarterback Malik Willis is out. That means Kyle McCord will start at quarterback. Miami will hang around against the depleted Colts team, but the Colts will win it late.

Prediction: Jets 23, Dolphins 21

Zach Berman: Jets

Chad Graff: Dolphins

Jon Greenberg: Jets

Larry Holder: Jets

Josh Kendall: Jets

Nick Kosmider: Dolphins

Steve Louis Goldstein: Jets

Austin Mock: Jets

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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