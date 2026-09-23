Dolphins-Chiefs First Injury Report: Rookie Receiver Concern

There was great news for the Miami Dolphins with the return of Chop Robinson to practice, as a full participant no less, but some concerns as well with their wide receivers.

Particularly with their rookie wide receivers.

That Caleb Douglas wouldn't practice Wednesday already was known before the first injury report for the Dolphins' home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs was released, but what wasn't was the situation involving fellow rookie Chris Bell.

The third-round pick from Louisville was a limited participant in practice Wednesday because of a knee issue, which immediately raises concerns given that he's coming off a torn ACL. We don't know whether there it's the same knee that's involved, whether it's an aggravation or new injury or whether simply discomfort in the surgically repaired knee.

Bell, who was seen working with trainers at the beginning of practice, played 24 snaps on offense along with three on special teams and Hafley said Monday the low snap count was a combination of factors, including getting back into football shape and getting more comfortable with the playbook and the offense.

Douglas, for his part, sustained an ankle injury in the second half of the Week 2 loss against the San Francisco 49ers when a player landed on the side of his leg while he was blocking a defender.

Unfortunately for the Dolphins, there was yet another injury issue at wide receiver, that one with Ryan Miller, who was listed as limited because of hip/back issues. Cornerback JuJu Brents also was limited because of a knee injury, and since neither player appeared injured during the San Francisco game, we can't discount the possibility either or both injuries occurred in practice Wednesday.

Along with Douglas, edge Robert Beal Jr. also did not practice at all Wednesday, and that was because of a hamstring injury he sustained against San Francisco.

Also listed as limited was long-snapper Tucker Addington, who was wearing a red (non-contact) jersey as he continues to recover from the shoulder injury he sustained during the season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Dolphins lost one of their backup long-snappers when the New Orleans Saints poached recent addition Cal Adomitis off their practice squad. The Dolphins prepared for that by signing another long-snapper, Luke Basso, to the practice Tuesday.

Running back Jaylen Wright (stinger/foot) also was limited at practice Wednesday, while rookie CB Chris Johnson (shoulder) was listed as a full participant, along with Robinson and TE Seydou Traore (thumb).

Quarterback Malik Willis was not on the injury report this time after showing up last week with a toe injury. At his weekly media session, Willis dismissed any talk of being limited because of his toe.

It should be noted that players on IR are allowed this year to start practicing after two weeks even if they still must sit out four games, but neither Trey Moore nor Kenneth Grant are ready to work yet.

CHIEFS INJURY REPORT

The Chiefs had one player sit out practice Wednesday, that being 2025 first-round pick Josh Simmons, who continues to deal with a mysterious back injury.

Among the five players they listed as limited were defensive tackle Chris Jones and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed.