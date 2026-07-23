Dolphins Deliver Some Uniform News

The Miami Dolphins have confirmed that they're bringing back two alternate looks in 2026 — their all-white throwbacks against Chicago on December 13, and their Rivalries uniforms against Buffalo on January 3.

For many Dolphins fans, one of the best game-day experiences is seeing the team don the Larry Csonka-era uniforms. The team has made it an event, with '70s-era merchandise, stadium signage, and social media graphics turning back the clock to when Miami was on top of the football world.

While the Dolphins have unveiled the games they'll rock both sets of uniforms, there's one more yet to be officially announced. Their aqua throwbacks are worn at least once a season, though we might already know when they'll wear them in 2026 thanks to a rival, of all things.

Bringing Back a Fan Favorite Look

Of the two throwback uniforms Miami has to offer, they wear their all-white look significantly less often. This will be the first time it's been worn since their Thanksgiving night contest at Green Bay in 2024. Originally debuted in 2019, it's an alternate look to the aqua throwbacks used since 2015, the franchise's 50th anniversary.

Having been worn five times, the Dolphins have won twice with the all-white look. It was shelved entirely during the 2022 and 2025 seasons, with the latter likely to help debut the Rivalries uniforms.

Fan reception to the throwbacks has been largely positive since 2015. There are entire social media accounts and fan groups dedicated to convincing Miami's front office to bring back the look full-time. The comments tend to highlight the history and pride of the throwbacks while belittling the modern logo and uniforms that have been worn since 2013.

"For the record: the original Dolphins uniforms are not throwbacks; they are the only Dolphins uniforms that the fans recognize and support," one such comment reads. "The current iteration of uniforms is ugly and mismatched, and the logo looks more like a smelt than a Dolphin. Please give us back the original uniforms and stop referring to them as throwbacks and giving them to us once or twice a year. It’s bad enough that the team hasn’t won a playoff game in 25 years; you could at least give us back the uniforms we know and love."

A Uniform Built For Prime Time

Also announced is the return of the Rivalries uniforms. For Miami, it's their all-black look that they debuted last season in a 27-21 win againast the New York Jets on Monday Night.

Since 2025, the NFL and Nike have released alternate uniforms per division. These are unique looks that are inspired by the cities themselves rather than the team. Last season, the AFC East and NFC West got theirs. In 2026, the AFC South and NFC North will debut their new looks.

The uniforms are meant to be worn against divisional rivals, hence why they'll be used against Buffalo this season.

We Have Uniforms Being Leaked?

A couple of days before the Dolphins announced the dates they'll be wearing their all-white throwbacks and Rivalries uniforms, the New York Jets also made an announcement. They posted a schedule of which uniforms they'll wear for each home game at MetLife Stadium.

In the graphic, they used the modern, primary logo for each of their opponents EXCEPT for their game against Miami on October 25, in which they used their throwback logo. This has led many to believe that the Dolphins will be wearing their aqua throwbacks, since the Jets announced they will be wearing their own all-white throwback uniforms that game.

The throwback look that started it all, the aqua retros made their debut on Monday Night Football against the New York Giants in 2015. Since then, they've been used once or twice in every season afterwards, and Miami has recorded a 10-6 overall record while wearing them.