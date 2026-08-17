Dolphins Monday Mailbag: J-Rod, Moore, Malik, and More

Part 2 of the post-Washington game Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:

From Ed Helinski:

In your opinion, is it truly realistic for De’Von Achane to get 35-40 touches per game this season? Or might that be a bit unrealistic?

Editor’s note: This question was sent before Jeff Hafley admitted his comment on the Rich Eisen Show was somewhat of a joke, and it’s not a bit unrealistic, it’s massively unrealistic. As indicated earlier, if Achane gets 25 touches a game, that would be a lot.

From SciGuy17:

I've started seeing local newspaper use AI to help write articles. Thoughts? Does Kacmarek seem like Ronnie Lee, or does he have a little Bruce Hardy in him? (Certainly, no Joe Rose.) I see some blurbs about him catching passes, but not seeing them, no clue how realistic that occurs in games.

The idea of AI to help write articles is gross. Period. Nothing else needs to be said there. As for Kacmarek, hmm, good question. I think he looks more like a sixth offensive lineman than a receiving tight end to me. I’ve seen him show very good hands catching the balls, but I question his ability to get open based on what I’ve seen with his speed. So maybe he’s Ronnie Hardy or Bruce Lee (look at that!). LOL.

From Dave Campbell:

Greetings Alain! After reading up on the joint practice from both Commanders & Dolphins news outlets, I would give the Dolphins a C- or even a D+. Fair or am I too hard of a grader? Although pretty sure he was exaggerating, Hafley's remarks on Achane work load is concerning to me at least. He's a tough BUT small RB. Warrick Dunn was even smaller but he shared touches with FB Mike Alstott. Now a couple questions about two former players, one recent & one a little farther back. I've seen that Kader Kohou is CB3 with Chiefs & even may not make 53. If he is cut, Dolphins really need a slot CB & he's good. Think he'd be interested? He signed pretty cheap (relatively speaking) with KC. Now the further back player. Read an ESPN article raving about Taysom Hill & everything they said really reminding me of Jim "Crash " Jensen. Thoughts? As always appreciate & look forward to both All Dolphins and Dolphins Collective podcasts. I like and hype both as much as allowed. And I read every article on Miami Dolphins on SI.Com. Daily!

Hey Dave, outstanding! Thanks for the support. It is very much appreciated. OK, multiple-questions, so rapid-fire answers: Wasn’t at the joint practice, but every report (including the one filed for MiamiDolphinsOnSI.com by Kyle Crabbs) indicates Washington the better of it. D+ seems harsh, though. I think Achane is built stronger than Warrick Dunn was, but he’s not getting 40 touches a game anyway. If KC cuts Kohou, then we have to find out why and really wonder whether he’d be an upgrade. The only similarity is see between Taysom Hill and Jim Jensen is versatility, because Hill is a better athlete but Jensen was way more physical.

IS TREY MOORE THE NEW DERRICK RODGERS?

From EvilMiamiMonkey:

Trey Moore looks like he’s on a similar path to Derrick Rodgers, who was a DE in college & Jimmy converted to a 4-3 OLB. I think that’s his best Dolphins comp?

Hmm, that is an interesting comp. I think maybe he reminds a little bit more of Koa Misi, the second-round pick in 2010, with Misi maybe a bit bigger but Moore more athletic. And both had/have some versatility.

From John K:

This is probably a dumb question but every Dolphins camp photo and video I’ve seen has defense in blue and offense in white. Shouldn’t they switch that sometimes so offense can be in darker jerseys that might be a bit hotter in the daytime?

Hey John, yeah, I could see that to a certain degree, but usually the jersey color of the offense represents what the team will be wearing in the next game. The Dolphins wore white jerseys in Washington, so the offense wore white jerseys in practice. I suspect it’ll be the same for the game against the New York Giants on Saturday because the heat likely will convince Miami to be in white jerseys again.

From Bubba:

Do you know why Hunter Renfrow isn’t with any team? I thought he was a more than serviceable receiver in this league. And will the 1997-2012 logo be part of the throwback uniform?

Hey Bubba, Renfrow simply wasn’t very effective last year in his limited time with the Carolina Panthers after he sat out all of 2024 with a medical issue. He always was a good route runner with limited athletic ability, but it may be that his time has come. And I don’t know any details about throwback uniforms, other than they’ll be wearing them for the Buffalo game home game and likely at the Jets.

HOW QUICKLY WILL WE KNOW IF JACOB RODRIGUEZ IS DESTINED FOR GREATNESS?

From Thee Dolphins Dum Dum:

JRod has been a fan favorite since he was selected in the second round. He’s making more and more plays as the offseason has progressed. My thoughts are how good can he be? So… The greatest Dolphins linebacker in my lifetime is obviously Zach Thomas. My question to you is as a journalist who has covered them both, when was the moment you knew 5th-rd selection Zach Thomas was going to be a very good NFL linebacker and what similarities do you see in the two?

Hey Dana, I’ll start with similarities and the one that jumps out is simply great instincts and a nose for being around the ball, something that can’t be taught. As for when I knew Zach was going to be good, I could say it was when Jimmy Johnson cut Jack Del Rio in camp because Zach was going to be his middle linebacker — and I trusted Johnson’s defensive acumen. In terms of on the field, I’d say it happened pretty quickly in his rookie season, though I couldn’t give you a precise moment.

From Jake McVay:

What rookie Jersey will be the best seller and hold the most long term significance? I say Rodriguez. Who ya got Alain?

Hey Jake, because of his personality and his mustache and the position he plays, I’d say Rodriguez is a good choice here. Kadyn Proctor playing the offensive line doesn’t lend itself to great jersey sales and Chris Johnson would become a hot-selling jersey only if he reaches Surtain or Revis levels. Maybe Caleb Douglas and eventually Chris Bell have a shot as well, but I do think Rodriguez might be the favorite for that distinction.

From Matt Morrissey:

Hi Alain, from what you have seen in camp so far, which position would you see possibly being strengthened through waivers and/or a low-value trade, WR, CB or Safety? And why?

Hey Matt, there isn’t a position that couldn’t be improved outside of maybe running back and linebacker, but as you mentioned it’s going to come through the waiver wire mostly. And, yes, WR, CB, safety all figure to get a look, as well as the offensive line, edge and maybe tight end.

From Sal:

Why not take a chance on Diego Pavia?… I know he’s small, but he should be cheap and falls into the category of young and something to prove.

Hey Sal, the very simple answer here is because his lack of size and traits makes him simply somebody who doesn’t project as an NFL quarterback. It should have been telling that the Baltimore Ravens waived him so early in the process.

From Carlos Ramirez:

Hey Alain, what part of Willis’ game would you say needs to improve the most right now? What areas of his game have you seen improve since OTAs? Random question: who is your favorite tennis player (past or present)?

Hey Carlos, starting with last question first, my favorite tennis player probably has to be Roger Federer with a nod to John McEnroe, whose game I loved but whose antics I could have done without. As for Willis, I don’t know that he’s improved a specific part of his game but simply has gotten more comfortable with the offense and his new receivers. As for what he can improve, what I see with him is simply needing to be consistent with his decision-making and his accuracy. That’s a pretty bland answer, but I love what I’m seeing from him right now (and not just in the preseason opener but practice as well), but it needs to be consistent throughout the regular season.