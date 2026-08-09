Dolphins 2026 53-Man Roster Projection 3.0: How Things Stand Halfway Through Camp

The Miami Dolphins are just about halfway through their 2026 training camp, with the preseason schedule kicking off next week.

In exactly three Sundays — August 30, to be precise — the Dolphins will be joining the other teams around the NFL in getting down to the 53-player roster limit, though the reality is Jeff Hafley and his coaching staff probably have a pretty good idea what group they'll be taking to Allegiant Stadium on September for their regular season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Dolphins have gone through nine practices so far, and in that time some roster bubble players have made a strong case for being kept while others simply haven't answered the call yet.

With that in mind, here is Miami Dolphins On SI Publisher Alain Poupart's third 53-man roster projection of 2026:

DOLPHINS QUARTERBACKS (2)

On the 53: Malik Willis, Quinn Ewers

Off: Cam Miller

Changes from projection 2.0: None

Analysis: Nothing has changed here, except that right now there will be only one quarterback let go because the Dolphins already have dumped Mark Gronowski. Miller had a good practice Saturday, but he'll need a lot more of those to convince the Dolphins to keep him.

DOLPHINS RUNNING BACKS (3)

On the 53: De'Von Achane, Jaylen Wright, Ollie Gordon II

Off: Donovan Edwards, Carlos Washington Jr., Anthony Hankerson (R)

Changes from projection 2.0: None

Analysis: The Dolphins haven't made any changes to this position group since the start of camp, and the feeling remains that Washington has the best shot among the young newcomers to make the roster.

DOLPHINS WIDE RECEIVERS (6)

On the 53: Jalen Tolbert, Chris Bell (R), Caleb Douglas (R), Kevin Coleman Jr. (R), Malik Washington, Theo Wease Jr.

Off: Tahj Washington, A.J. Henning, Terrace Marshall Jr., Jalen Reagor, Donaven McCulley (R), Tutu Atwell

Changes from projection 2.0: Bell in, Atwell out

Analysis: Maybe we're reading too much into Bell's ramped-up conditioning work before each practice or maybe we're being overly optimistic about his timetable, but it sure does look as though he's become more likely than not to be taken off NFI for the start of the regular season. Atwell simply hasn't looked good enough so far in camp, though he did have a better practice Saturday.

DOLPHINS TIGHT ENDS/FULLBACKS (4)

On the 53: Greg Dulcich, Will Kacmarek (R), Seydou Traore (R), Ben Sims

Off: Cole Turner, FB D.J. Herman, Jeremiah Franklin (R)

Changes from projection 2.0: None

Analysis: Dulcich and Kacmarek remain the two locks here, and we might not be surprised by anything that happens with the other two spots. Saying it again, Herman has looked very smooth as a receiver out of the backfield in practice after playing linebacker at San Diego State. Turner has taken advantage of the absences of Dulcich and Sims in recent practices to make a move.

DOLPHINS OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (9)

On the 53: Patrick Paul, Austin Jackson, Aaron Brewer, Jamaree Salyer, Jonah Savaiinaea, Kadyn Proctor (R), Charlie Heck, Andrew Meyer, DJ Campbell (R)

Off: Josh Priebe,, Marques Cox, Kevin Cline (R), James Ester, Jim Bonitas (R), Gottlieb Ayedze

Analysis: This is a spot that should be pretty clear cut based on the offseason transactions, except that Heck has not had a good camp and Salyer has been out since the first few days. There's also no guarantee the Dolphins will be keeping nine players here because eight also is a common number.

DOLPHINS EDGE PLAYERS (5)

On the 53: Chop Robinson, Josh Uche, David Ojabo, Trey Moore (R), Clelin Ferrell

Off: Robert Beal Jr., Mason Reiger (R), Rodney McGraw (R), Max Llewellyn (R), Cameron Goode

Changes from projection 2.0: Ferrell in, Goode out

Analysis: There's a pretty good battle going on here beyond Robinson, Uche and Moore, who again we'll point out is an edge/linebacker. The reality is any combination of Ferrell, Ojabo, Goode and Beal wouldn't surprise us. At this point, neither Llewellyn nor Reiger has done enough to justify keeping on the 53.

DOLPHINS DEFENSIVE TACKLES (5)

On the 53: Zach Sieler, Kenneth Grant, Jordan Phillips, Zeek Biggers, Matthew Butler

Off: Alex Huntley, Keith Cooper Jr., Fatorma Mulbah

Changes from projection 2.0: None

Analysis: This remains this easiest position on the team to forecast. The Dolphins have a good mix of two veterans and three second-year draft picks, and it helps that Butler has had himself what looks like a very good camp.

DOLPHINS LINEBACKERS (6)

On the 53: Jordyn Brooks, Tyrel Dodson, Jacob Rodriguez (R), Ronnie Harrison Jr., Kyle Louis (R), Jackson Woodard

Off: Willie Gay Jr.

Changes from projection 2.0: Woodard in, Gay Jr. out

Analysis: And now we go from easiest position to maybe the toughest because this is going to be a difficult decision. So of the choices here are obvious, and Harrison has been impressive enough from this vantage point to merit a spot. So it's going to come dow to Woodard, Gay and maybe even Tyrel Dodson, and something has to give. And, no, this isn't just based on the comments from head coach Jeff Hafley and DC Sean Duggan this past week that Gay needed to play more with the parameters of the defense.

DOLPHINS CORNERBACKS (6)

On the 53: JuJu Brents, Chris Johnson (R), Jason Marshall Jr., Ethan Bonner, Alex Austin, A.J. Green III

Off: Ethan Robinson, Miles Battle, Darrell Baker Jr., Ahmari Harvey, Storm Duck, Marco Wilson

Changes from projection 2.0: Austin and Green in; Duck and Wilson out

Analysis: The first four remains pretty solid and it remains a free-for-all for the final two spots, though that's clearer than ever is that Duck and Baker likely will start the regular season on Reserve/PUP and will be out for at least the first four games. The battle for the final two spots remains as wide open as when camp starter, though as the late arrival Harvey would seem to be the only one without much of a shot.

​​DOLPHINS SAFETIES (4)

On the 53: Dante Trader Jr., Michael Taaffe (R), Zayne Anderson, Lonnie Johnson Jr.

Off: Louis Moore (R), Tanner Wall (R)

Changes from projection 2.0: None

Analysis: The first three here should be very solid, and we might simply flip a coin for the final spot to choose between Johnson and Moore. Johnson has missed the past few practices with a leg injury, and this is Moore's chance to move ahead and maybe even stay ahead, though we're not sure he's done that just yet.

​​DOLPHINS SPECIALISTS (3)

On the 53: K Riley Patterson, P Bradley Pinion, LS Tucker Addington

Off: K Zane Gonzalez

Changes from projection 2.0: None

Analysis: Gonzalez leaving practice early Saturday might have been the biggest development in the kicker battle so far, and it's why we have to go with Patterson here in a race that really was difficult to handicap from the start.