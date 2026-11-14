Dolphins Saturday Mailbag: Why Has the Defense Outperformed the Offense?

Part 1 of the pre-Colts game Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:

From Lu_FromDade:

I know Hafley said that Willis is the starter that once he comes off IR… BUT can that change in your opinion if McCord has a good showing and somehow doubles Malik’s win total in the next 4 games?

Hey Lu, Hafley making that comment to me was a pre-emptive strike to stop all the speculation about McCord and his chances of remaining at quarterback once Willis returns, but I would say is that the only way that could happen would be if McCord completely balls out and gives Hafley no choice. But it won’t be based on wins and losses because the Dolphins are committed to giving Willis a full evaluation.

From JP:

Going into the season I was one of many who assumed the defense would struggle worse than the offense. That hasn't been the case. What would you say has been the biggest reason that the defense has been able to play better?

Hey JP, yeah, was thinking about that for a bit and I think it comes down to maybe more of the established veterans being on defense (Sieler, Brooks). Think about it, once the Dolphins lost De’Von Achane, the Dolphins offense was left without a proven veteran playmaker. There also might be something to the idea of Hafley being able to make a bigger difference with the defense with his game plans and scheme than Bobby Slowik on offense.

From RICHARD J. LEONARD:

Hey Poup, I was wondering if there has ever been a game where both teams had successful fake punts. Thank you for all the work you do for us.

Hey Richard, thanks for the kind words, which make me feel guilty that I can’t answer your question. I could go through every game book over the past 20 years to give an answer over that time frame, but I hope you’ll understand I don’t have that kind of time to devote to it. Instead, I hope you’ll accept this, which is special teams coordinator Chris Tabor’s comment about the two fake punts: “I think just the game of football, really, right? Jack Fox, obviously, he's a really good thrower. You can watch, I mean, he has some great, great throws throughout his career that you watch and all those things, throws a little back shoulder there. To be honest with you, you just kind of say, okay, tip my hat to you, you got us. That's a tough play to cover, and then we had our opportunity. I'm glad we had our opportunity and we converted on ours. I think that's just it's the game of football, right? I think probably what's the hardest part for everyone is that it happens in special teams. Sure, you don't want that to happen in special teams, but I thought we were playing aggressive and obviously Detroit's going to play aggressive and that's football to me.

From LanguageMajor:

% chance that Malik Willis' injury is season-ending? % chance Sieler's injury is career-ending?

Oh man, you’re asking me to play doctor —— and without having examined either player. Tough job. Based on my experience with those type of injuries, as relayed to us by Jeff Hafley, I’d say it might be 50-50 about Willis being done for the season, but I’d give way lower, like maybe 10 percent, for Sieler’s injury being career-ending.

From Roman Stadlbauer:

Why don't the Dolphins sign a young kicker to their practice squad? Like Damian Ramos.

Hey Roman, kickers are too interchangeable to use up a practice squad spot is the bottom line. And if you find a young kicker you really like, you just sign him to the 53. That’s the best explanation I can give you.

From Dean Rodriguez:

My niece was just born last week, what are the chances she’ll see a Super Bowl during her lifetime?

Hey Dean, hope you know I get a variation of that question on a pretty regular basis and my answer remains that it’s bound to happen though nobody can tell you when. And for anybody who would suggest pointing at ownership to say the Dolphins are doomed in that respect, I’d point to Arizona and Cincinnati, which both have among the most “financially conscious” ownership groups and both went to the Super Bowl and came awfully close to winning it.

From JROD’S THE TRUTH:

Malik came into this season with a lot of questions. He answered absolutely none of them positively. I know it’s possible for him to return but based what he’s already done through 8 games, there is not enough time left for the good to outweigh the bad regardless of what he does if or when he comes back. Doesn’t mean he can’t have a Caleb Williams type of second season. But what it does mean if the Dolphins put all their eggs in the Willis basket they are making that decision based on hope not based on what he’s done in a Dolphins uniform. Would it be a dereliction of duty not to bring in real competition either via the draft or through free agency or both so that if his below average play doesn’t sink next season’s success?

Hey Dana, you know where I’m going to start with this and it’s to push back on your notion that Willis has “answered none of them positively.” Of course, your questions might have different from mine. But, yes, there are still major questions that remain, including and maybe starting with durability, which isn’t being helped by him landing on IR with his third different injury. The question will be where the Dolphins see themselves in their rebuilding process heading into 2027 because if the goal is to be able to compete by then, as I think it should be, then I agree with you they can’t leave themselves without another option — unless Kyle McCord balls out during his time as the starter.