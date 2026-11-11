What Kyle McCord’s Preseason Film Showed Ahead of His First Dolphins Start

The Miami Dolphins let the trade deadline pass without making a deal, but they still lost two starters. Quarterback Malik Willis went on injured reserve with a groin injury and will miss at least four games. Defensive tackle Zach Sieler is out for the season with a torn biceps.

That puts Kyle McCord in line to start Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. The first-year quarterback has yet to throw a pass in an NFL regular-season game.

McCord led the FBS with 4,779 passing yards at Syracuse in 2024 before the Philadelphia Eagles took him in the sixth round of the 2025 draft. He spent his rookie season on Philadelphia’s practice squad and played this preseason with the Green Bay Packers. He completed 46 of 70 passes for 446 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions in three games before Miami traded for him in August.

What stands out on film

The first thing that jumps out is how quickly McCord can make a decision with a defender bearing down on him.

Go to 14:29 in the first quarter of Green Bay’s preseason finale against Arizona. The Packers showed something that should look familiar to anyone who’s watched Bobby Slowik’s offense in Miami when they used two tight ends and paired a deep hook from the outside receiver with a corner route from the slot.

McCord carried out the play fake, picked up where the safety was shaded and put the ball right on Bo Melton about 30 yards downfield as edge rusher Eku Leota drilled him. Melton couldn’t get both feet down, but the throw was impressive.

Later in the first, Green Bay ran double slants on third-and-6. With 6:59 left and pressure coming, McCord gave a quick hip turn and pump toward the outside slant. The linebacker jumped out of his hook-to-curl zone, clearing the window for McCord to hit Will Sheppard on the inside slant for 12 yards. Two minutes later, on third-and-3, McCord saw the linebacker shoot to the flat and immediately fired a slant to Isaiah Neyor for 9 yards.

You see the same quick trigger on a deeper throw at 14:11 in the second quarter. Green Bay ran a switch concept with a post and a wheel. As soon as the safety turned to run with the post, McCord ripped the ball toward the left sideline to J. Michael Sturdivant for a 29-yard touchdown.

Having such a quick release means the ball can often sail on him, though. There are times he makes the right read and leaves his receiver reaching for a pass he should be able to catch in stride.

McCord's Pre-Draft Scouting Report

McCord was the seventh of 13 quarterbacks taken in the 2025 draft, going ahead of two quarterbacks who were in training camp with the Dolphins this summer, Cam Miller and Quinn Ewers.

The first QBs drafted in 2025 were Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough, Jalen Milroe, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, and McCord was taken before Will Howard, Riley Leonard, Graham Mertz, Miller, Kurtis Rourke and Ewers.

In his pre-draft profile, McCord was projected by NFL.com as a "good backup with the potential to develop into starter," and his pro comp was former top 5 pick Mitchell Trubisky.

This was his scouting report from NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein: "Pocket passer with good size who played in a high-volume, pro-passing scheme that should give him a head start as a pro. McCord was too inconsistent at Ohio State, relative to the talent around him, but he proved to be confident and productive last season at Syracuse without that same level of supporting talent. His fundamentals are usually solid and he plays with adequate poise in the face of pressure. He has enough arm to make window throws and push the ball around the field. McCord seeks to attack coverages vertically instead of operating as a “Checkdown Charlie.” While he can hit chunk throws, his decision-making and ball placement aren’t always good fits for his gunslinger mentality. His mobility inside and outside the pocket is average. McCord has good size, adequate talent and commendable resilience. He could find a home as a backup quarterback with modest upside."

What it means for Miami

Willis was starting to look more comfortable in Slowik’s offense, and now Miami has to turn to a quarterback who’s never taken a regular-season snap.

That’s a tough spot to be in, especially when Willis was getting quicker at moving through his reads.