Dolphins Second Minicamp Practice Observations: Ewers Shines, Salyer Leaves Early

The Miami Dolphins' second minicamp practice was highlighted by some strong work from quarterbacks Malik Willis and Quinn Ewers, though it also involved veteran offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer leaving early on a cart.

Salyer, who was signed as an unrestricted free agent in the offseason when he came over from the Los Angeles Chargers, left about halfway through the two-hour session. There was no indication as to what happened to him and we're certainly not about to speculate on the severity of the injury, but his status moving forward clearly will deserve monitoring.

There were five players not spotted at all Wednesday — edge Robert Beal Jr., CB Storm Duck, CB Darrell Baker Jr., edge Cameron Goode and tackle Carter Warren.

Zach Sieler, De'Von Achane and Tahj Washington again were present but not practicing.

Newly signed wide receiver Jalen Reagor did individual work, but didn't participate in 7-on-7 or 11-on-11 sessions, which was to be expected considering he signed after practice Tuesday.

The three-day minicamp, which wraps up Thursday, makes up the next-to-last week of the offseason program for the Dolphins, who will go on hiatus after the final OTA on June 11.

Ewers probably was the most impressive performer at practice, which featured late-game situations with Willis and Ewers leading the offense.

Willis led his group to a touchdown when he connected with tight end Ben Sims over the middle for a 40-yard score after moving up to avoid pressure.

Among the other standouts were edge Chop Robinson, linebacker Ronnie Harrison Jr., and wide receivers Malik Washington and Tutu Atwell.

The practice once again featured a very long opening stretching period followed by a very long special teams session.

FIRST MINICAMP PRACTICE HIGHLIGHTS

-- We again preface everything here by saying that Dolphins reporting rules prevent us from disclosing certain things we observe, such as position changes or who plays with what unit.

-- Both Willis and Ewers threw downfield much more frequently in this practice than any other previous session open to the media.

-- Rookie first-round pick Chris Johnson had a really athletic play when he leaped to deflect a deep Willis pass intended for Atwell. JuJu Brents, who had the one pick of practice Tuesday, almost had another one, but couldn't quite grab the ball before it hit the ground.

-- One of Harrison's highlights came when he went up to tip a Ewers pass in a 7-on-7, though he didn't fail to come down with the corral.

-- Robinson was very noticeable in this practice, again containing Jaylen Wright on an outside run and also with his pressure during that late-game simulated situation.

-- While we tend to overlook most running plays because of the nature of spring practices, we did notice rookie first-round pick Kadyn Proctor clearing out 2025 first-rounder Kenneth Grant to create a hole for Ollie Gordon II.

-- Ewers had some nice in-between throws, including one over the middle of wide receiver A.J. Henning, who continues to be very noticeable in the open practices. He also nicely lofted a pass right over Jacob Rodriguez and into the arms of Greg Dulcich.

-- There again were officials at practice, and one of them threw a flag against Brents for defensive pass interference on a deep shot from Willis to Jalen Tolbert down the right sideline.

-- Former Dolphins head coach Dave Wannstedt, who gave head coach Jeff Hafley his start in the coaching ranks, again was a visitor at practice (though we didn't spot Zach Thomas on this day after he was there Wednesday). "He's in Naples, and he's always welcome here," Hafley said before practice. "You guys know he's coached here. I don't take that for granted that a guy that kind of gave me my start, now he's still supportive of me and I'm in a role that he was in. A big part of why I'm here is because of everything he did, and he helped change my life and my family's life. He's in Naples, he wants to come around and he'll be around. So he'll be here this week, but it's great to see him out there."

-- Wright, who has not looked great catching passes this spring, had a drop near the sideline.

-- Willis' best throw was a rope over the middle to Atwell.

-- Washington had a nice catch on the first play of the first end-of-game session when he caught a pass thrown behind him.

-- Rookie fifth-round pick Kevin Coleman Jr. had some nice catches over the middle, but fellow rookie wide receiver Chris Bell again did work on the side and Caleb Douglas spent time riding the stationary bike.