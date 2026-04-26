Dolphins Sunday Mailbag: Looking at Pro Bowl Potential for the Draft Picks

Part 1 of a post-draft Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:

From Kevin Craig:

Peeking ahead to the 2027 draft, do you expect the Dolphins to be aggressive in adding more picks for this loaded draft class? It doesn’t seem like they have a lot of ammunition left to get more picks.

Hey Kevin, it’s tough to know what to expect with Jon-Eric Sullivan because this is his first go-around as a GM, but what I would say is to not close the door on anything if the right deal presents itself. This could be even more so if the Dolphins are realistically out of playoff contention around the trade deadline.

From SciGuy17:

Listening to post presser, sounds like Sully will effectively not be using high draft picks on players who fall short of positional physical standards. What's your impression?

I’d agree with your assessment as it pertains to certain positions, such as the offensive line, wide receiver and cornerback. I also think there’s a premium being placed on positional versatility on defense.

From James Kai MacLaren:

Which 5th, 6th or 7th round pick do you think is most likely to have a major role on offense or defense for the Dolphins in 2026?

Hey James, running down the five picks in those rounds, we’re looking at Michael Taaffee, Kevin Coleman Jr., Seydou Traore, DJ Campbell and Max Llewellyn. Of those five, I’m not sure I’d expect a major contribution for any, though I could see Taaffe getting a lot of snaps on special teams.

From Johan Xabier:

Any intriguing UDFA signings? Any worth pursuing still available?

Hey Johan, can’t comment on any still available because there are signings going on all the time. But as for intriguing ones so far, I’d probably go with defensive tackle Rene Konga from Louisville with his eye-popping RAS (Relative Athletic Score) number.

From Mark Lever:

Who is your favorite draft pick? Do you see any of our draft picks being future Pro Bowlers or even All-Pro players?

Hey Mark, my favorite, as indicated in my rankings of all the picks, would have to be Kyle Louis. As for predicting a future Pro Bowl player or All-Pro from the group, I’d probably look at Kadyn Proctor and Chris Bell.

From Rich McQuillen:

Looks like a great draft haul this year; a couple of reaches, but we had the ammo to do so. A couple of the UDFAs also look good, like Reiger and Konga. Do you have any thoughts on Konga and his crazy-high RAS?

Hey Rich, at the risk of coming off overly negative, my take on UDFAs always is that there’s a reason they went undrafted. In the case of Konga, the issue here is that his production at Louisville didn’t match the athletic skills.

From Optmistic Phins Fan:

Looks like we fell in love with guys that had good Senior Bowl weeks. How much did their performance that week move them up our board?

I don’t know about “moving them up,” rather than solidifying what the Dolphins thought of them initially. It’s what happened with Kyle Louis, who the Dolphins liked before the Senior Bowl but just loved even more. I can’t imagine the Dolphins had him lower than the late fourth round before the Senior Bowl.

From Tom Suthard:

Humbly, we’ve no idea what type of career any prospect will have. Everyone’s scouting report had pros & cons. Results are never guaranteed. The conversation should be on the process. Does it appear Hafley has a clear vision to success? Did he execute his plan with discipline?

Hey Tom, everything you said at the top is true and should have been a given. But not sure why you zoned in on Jeff Hafley when it was Jon-Eric Sullivan making the final draft calls, in consultation with Hafley. And, yes, there was a clear vision there with an emphasis on physicality on offense and versatility on defense.

From Sean Beachem:

I heard the Dolphins thought the Lions were trying to trade up for Proctor and the Bills wanted Johnson. Where are they getting that information or is more an educated guess?

Hey Sean, it’s probably more an educated guess because it’s not like teams send out emails telling other teams who they like. The Dolphins no doubt have studied other teams and figured out their needs and logical targets and therefore move accordingly.

From Chris Shields:

2 for 1. Favorite and least favorite selection. For me, favorite is a toss-up between Johnson and Rodriguez, least favorite is Douglas. 2nd question: Which rookie do you see making biggest impact on team?

Hey Chris, I’ve already addressed the first question and also would refer you to my rankings of all the picks to see where I put Johnson and Rodriguez. As for which rookie will make the biggest impact on the team, for 2026 I think I’d have to go with Chris Johnson in part because of his position and the fact the team so badly needed a front-line cornerback.

From Justin Dunker:

Great job covering the draft process Poup! What positions are priority to address after the draft and what names should be expected to be considered?

Hey Justin, the positions that still need help after the draft would have to include safety and edge defender, but I wouldn’t even bother throwing big names because the Dolphins aren’t going to sign anybody to big dollars given their cap situation and where they are in the rebuilding process.

From Ross Jones:

Were you surprised we didn’t draft another CB or S? I thought we drafted some guys in 4 and 5 that are similar to players on the roster.

Hey Ross, the simple answer to your question is absolutely. Though the plan all along was to simply pick up as many good players as possible. Having said that, I would question taking three wide receivers and two tight ends instead of a second cornerback or safety.

From Neco:

Why Coleman over other WR choices? Sarratt, Brazzell, and others with higher projection.

Hey Neco, I’m going to assume you mean Caleb Douglas because Sarratt and Brazzell went after Douglas but before Coleman. And the answer there is guess they saw bigger upside, even though I personally would have preferred Sarratt.

From Javi B:

Hypothetically, if the Dolphins would have drafted Bain instead of Proctor, where would you have ranked him if all other picks were the same? According to your ranking article. How many potential starters do you see in this draft for Miami?

Hey Javi, I likely would have had Bain in the same spot as Proctor because there’s a risk element there as well. In terms of immediate starters, I could see Proctor, Phillips and Rodriguez, maybe even Kacmarek if the Dolphins open in two-tight end sets. Bell will be a starter once he’s healthy.

From Jayco:

Since his hire JES has stressed size then drafts three undersized LBs. What is your opinion on this?

JES and Jeff Hafley also have stressed position versatility on defense, and that’s where they went with those picks.

From JackCanada:

With all the low-cost FA signings the 13 draft picks, the high end UDFAs, the new regime in place, multiple open spots, I see this as the perfect storm to mold this team into the hungry culture strong group we've not had. Your thoughts?

Hey Jack, well, it certainly won’t be an entitled team like it appeared at times in recent years, that’s for sure. The key will be the players not losing that hunger once they achieve a measure of success.

From Brandon Quinn (on Thursday):

We went Downs/Delane at 11, trade down at 30, Kyle Louis late 2nd-early 3rd, Taylen Green late 3rd and Oline/WR/edge rounding it out. How’d I do? And even if I only sorta hit, are we finally on track? Green is Lamar Jackson 2.0. He’s what we deserve as a fan base after enduring Tannehill/Tua. Some hope and fun.

As noted, this question was sent on Thursday before the draft. As it turned out, the Dolphins could have had Downs at 11, they got Louis long after Round 2, and they passed on Green not late in the third round but also in the fifth round. But Green is not Lamar Jackson because Jackson was a good passer at Louisville and Green’s mechanics might make it that he never succeeds in the NFL, which is why he didn’t go until Round 6. But I would have liked for the Dolphins to have taken a shot with him late in Round 5.

From Darren Boyd:

What was your grade? I loved it. Jets knocked it out the box as well.’

Hey Darren, I try to stay away from grades as much as fans like them because I’m going to suggest that I know how those players will pan out in the NFL. I will say that based on the projections and the positional value that I thought the Dolphins had a good draft. Maybe not great, but definitely solid.

From Jeffrey Calannio:

Where are we still in need? WR, CB?

Hey Jeffrey, if we’re talking about slam-dunk starters, I’d go with WR, CB, safety and edge defender.