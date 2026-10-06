Dolphins Tuesday Mailbag: What's the Biggest Issue with Each Unit?

Part 1 of the post-Vikings game Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:

From Mark Lever:

I’ve been following you for years and you always give us the truth no matter how hard it is to hear sometimes. My question is even though it’s early this draft seems solid; is there a chance we found a GM and possibly coach for the future?

Hey Mark, yeah, the early returns from the 2026 draft have been pretty encouraging that GM Jon-Eric Sullivan can pick good players, though I’d caution against anointing any draft pick a hit just yet. We also don’t know what Sullivan can do in terms of landing big-name free agents because that wasn’t on the agenda this year with the lack of cap space. And the same applies to Jeff Hafley as a head coach, it’s just too early to make a call. Let’s see what the Dolphins look like toward the end of this season.

From Lu_FromDade:

Bobby Slowik seemed to finally found something on the lone TD drive by rolling Malik out & having him throw on the run. Could this be the game plan moving forward?

Hey Lu, that touchdown drive consisted of just four plays after the bad punt by Minnesota. And only one of those plays was a completion of a rollout and I’m not even sure that was a designed rollout as opposed to Willis moving to his left to avoid pressure up the middle before throwing a dart to Malik Washington. I would like to see more of that, but I get the feeling the Dolphins want to establish a traditional from-the-pocket passing game first (though I could be off the mark with that, which wouldn’t be a first).

From Dean Rodriguez:

We should have had Gordon spell Achane way before he got hurt. Love seeing that dude hit the hole. Great to see the left of the line provide so many gaps. Do you think the right side of the line, cough cough Jackson, finally gets it together at some point this season?

Hey Dean, I sure would hope that Austin Jackson’s game would get better as the weeks go by, and the same goes for Jonah Savaiinaea, who already has made progress, but the fact is the left side always is going to be the strength of the offensive line and I’m not sure it’ll ever be close with the current personnel.

From Jeff Gates:

Alain, my fellow Canadian Dolphins fans and I were shocked at the bad look Willis stretched out and disinterested on the bench in 2nd quarter and in the 2nd half? Was he lost in thought? Did that 1st hit give him a concussion? Does he not need to be talking and engaged with coaches? Looking at an iPad? Where is his leadership and working on plays with the WRs? Can you ask the question? I have not had a chance to listen or read your latest articles. It was a bad look…if I was the GM or coach I would have sat his butt on the bench.

Hey Jeff, a quarterback looking at an iPad to see what the video is telling him about coverages and what the defense is doing is completely and totally par for the course. There’s really nothing there.

From John Flora:

Morning, Alain. This is the 2nd or 3rd game I didn’t notice Jonah. Is he turning the corner?

Hey John, I think it’s actually more accurate to say he’s already turned a corner. Now, nobody is suggesting he’s getting a Pro Bowl or All-Pro nod this season, but he’s clearly a much better offensive lineman than he was as a rookie (admittedly a low bar).

From Jorge Francisco boyd:

Hi Alain, do you think Malik Willis looks into his progressions; how much better would he look with Caleb Douglas playing again; do you think he sees the open receiver all the time or makes poor choices?

Hey Jorge, yes, Malik Willis goes through his progressions, he clearly would be significantly better with Caleb Douglas, the one downfield threat the Dolphins had before he was sidelined with that ankle injury, and no quarterback sees the open receiver all the time and every quarterback sometimes makes poor choices. What Willis has to do is get more consistent in all areas, but he also needs help from his receivers in getting open and the line in giving him more time.

From finsfan4life:

Mike Gesicki over / under 200 yards Sunday?

Ha! We have a comedian in our midst. The former Dolphins tight end may very well be a big factor for the Bengals passing game on Sunday given the injuries to Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

From Jorge Fernandez:

Is anything going on with Wright besides he was injured? He doesn’t look good at all.

Hey Jorge, Wright was dealing with injuries last week, so he probably wasn’t at 100 percent in the Minnesota game, but I don’t know that it explains everything because he indeed didn’t look great against the Vikings.

From Erick Gadala:

Four part question: 1) Biggest problem for the offense so far? 2) Biggest problem for the defense so far? 3) Biggest problem for the special teams so far? 4) Biggest team-wide problem? This would help to check what they fix the rest of the way.

Hey Erick, will answer those, but it doesn’t mean there are easy fixes. Biggest problem on offense I would say is the lack of dynamic options in the passing game, which makes everything more difficult. Biggest problem on defense is covering tight ends now that the pass rush came to life against Minnesota. Biggest problem on special teams is poor kick coverage. The biggest problem overall is a lack of depth and a lack of experience.

From Mmmm:

Will Chris Bell eventually cut out the mistakes, step into his potential, and get in the end zone this year? Aka will he become a consistent contributor year 1?

Yes, it’s fair to expect Bell to eliminate the mental mistakes he’s been making and I certainly would expect to get into the end zone at some point, but I’m not sure I would count on him reaching his potential this season as he works his way back from his November 2025 ACL injury and I’d also temper expectations in terms of how much contribution he can provide for the offense.

From Jason Kirkland:

Hi Alain, why are people saying that Grant can help with the pass rush? That isn't, and never has been, his game. Also, much was made about how bad the Vikings offense is, plus without JJ, but now the Dolphins defense is getting props? Explain it to me like I'm 5, please.

Hey Jason, last things first, the Dolphins could only play the opponent in front of them Sunday, so it’s not their fault the Vikings offense stinks. It doesn’t take away from what overall was a solid performance, but it wasn’t as dominant as it could have been (particularly allowing four first downs on each of the final two drives) and it also shouldn’t be viewed as a sign that the defense has arrived. As for Grant, he’s viewed as being able to help the pass rush from the IDL spot in part because Jordan Phillips and Zeek Biggers offer next to nothing in that department and while it may not be Grant’s game, he’s still better in that area than any DT on the roster not named Zach Sieler. Now, here’s your lollipop.