Five Instant Overreactions to Dolphins-Vikings Matchup

The Miami Dolphins battled back late, but lost a 15-10 decision against to the Minnesota Vikings. Let’s overreact to the fourth straight loss to begin the Jeff Hafley era.

It’s Time to Rebuild the Special Teams Unit

For the third time in four weeks, Miami was dominated in the third phase. The Dolphins gave up multiple big returns to Myles Price, and muffed three kicks of their own.

In a game that ultimately was decided by one score, having the worst special teams group in the league is going to keep moral victories from translating into material ones. The unit is sloppy, consistently out of place, and hasn’t shown any redeeming qualities outside of a nice Jaylen Wright return in Week 1.

An argument can be made that continuity will help this group over time, but Miami’s offense and defense don’t look nearly as out of place as its kicking game, despite also being made up of plenty of new players. This unit feels substantially worse than the rest of the team, and churning whatever you can of that portion of the roster seems like the best way forward.

Miami Needs Caleb Douglas Back ASAP

The Dolphins' passing game was awful against Minnesota. Malik Willis finished 9-of-17 for 85 yards, and the team went 2-for-9 on third downs. Their biggest play, an out-of-structure touchdown from Malik Willis to Chris Bell, was wiped off the board due to the rookie stepping out of bounds before making the catch.

Outside of Malik Washington making a couple of nice plays in space and finishing with 67 yards, the receiving corps feels razor thin. Bell and Kevin Coleman Jr. missed out on crucial chemistry-building time this offseason, but have been vaulted into vital roles in the absence of Caleb Douglas.

Douglas’ return would not only re-adjust the pecking order, but also add some much-needed size and verticality to an aerial attack that seems insistent on pushing the ball deep down the field a few times a game.

2026 Draft Class is a Massive Success

Week over week, Miami is watching its rookies find increased comfortability, and several of them made major impacts on this game.

Jacob Rodriguez was all over the place, logging 18 total tackles, while Kadyn Proctor flashed on some big runs by Ollie Gordon. Michael Taaffe, Chris Johnson, Chris Bell, and Will Kacmarek all also had individual moments that showcased their potential.

Each have missed assignments, and the overwhelming amount of youth on this team is a major factor in Miami’s 0-4 record, but in a season where the team is looking for flashes, they’ve certainly gotten them so far.

Defense is Rapidly Improving

Week One’s defensive woes seem like a distant memory compared to the most recent exposure we got against Minnesota. The team grabbed their first four sacks of the season, held Minnesota to zero touchdowns, and held their own on the backend for a majority of the game.

The front four had their best game of the season. Chop Robinson and Josh Uche were impactful, and the interior duo of Zach Sieler and Jordan Phillips appear to have settled in, with both making highlight plays.

The last couple of drives were rough, as Minnesota iced the game on the back of TJ Hockenson, but Jeff Hafley and Sean Duggan have this unit playing hard consistently, and their ascension has kept Miami in their last two games.

They Don’t Know How to Win

For as many individual high-points as there were in this game, there were just as many lows. For instance, following Miami’s lone touchdown drive, they allowed Minnesota to drain over eight minutes of clock, and after rallying to force a field goal, Jaylen Wright struggled to come up with a knuckling kick, knocking Miami’s offense back for their potential comeback drive.

This has been one of the major stories of this season. Penalties inside opposing territory, flags negating game-changing plays, and crucial clock and personnel gaffes late. These moments are to be expected of a young team, but the quantity and timing of them are becoming unacceptable. Whether this is simply the youth or a potential coaching problem is something that needs to be sorted out as soon as possible.