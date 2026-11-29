Part 2 of the pre-Jets rematch Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:

From Colin Crabb:

Hi Alain, I believe in the Packers way of developing a QB by letting him sit observe and learn that offense. If the Dolphins believe in Mestemaker, that should be the way forward, allowing us to build up the team before inserting him in. Thoughts? We also require a TE big time.

Hey Colin, that whole thing with the Packers is we have to understand that what happens with Aaron Rodgers was more than 20 years ago and this was the case of a really high-end prospect sliding all the way to 24th overall and going to a team that already was a perennial contender. And the same with Love. It’s easy to pick a QB and have him sit if you’re going to contend regardless. Can the Dolphins really afford a first-round pick who’s not going to contribute for a couple of years (unless Malik Willis can deliver in a big way, of course). And, yes, please on adding an impactful tight end.

From Divingpelican31:

Hi Poup, looking ahead to the offseason, how do you think Sully will handle FA? I'm all for draft and develop, but with a ton of cap space, how aggressive do you expect he will be? One more: I watched a couple of Mestemaker games this week. The arm talent and pocket presence are real, but he sure sprays the ball around. Also, saw no snaps from under center. He's a very raw talent. Should the Phins take such a gamble with a top 3 pick?

Regarding free agency, I wouldn't expect Jon-Eric Sullivan to go crazy with big spending because the Dolphins still aren't knocking at the door of contention. I would suspect that if there will be big spending, it will come down more so in 2028 than next spring. As for Mestemaker, deciding whether to take him will come down to the evaluation and what any team thinks his ceiling might be. Just remember that Josh Allen did an awful lot of spraying as well but his physical traits were such that his ceiling was very high. If the Dolphins see that in Mestemaker, I'm not sure how they could pass that up.

From Thomas Hudson:

I read the piece on trying Proctor at RT. Let's assume that Proctor is the answer at one spot on the line, as it at least looks good so far. It seems to me that the real question, since 2027 is what matters, is if the Dolphins can get someone better than Proctor to play RT in 2027. Understanding that all of this is subject to change, who would be available for the Dolphins to either sign or draft as a RT in 2027? Are there any high-end RTs that will be free agents and are there any college prospects that look like clear top-10 picks at tackle? Because if the Dolphins are going to make Hafley a winning coach, I don't think the answer is a top 10 QB. Regardless of what they think of Willis long term, a top-10 defense and a top-10 O-line seems to be what suits Hafley. With both of those, Willis could win playoff games (so could Tua for that matter assuming either of them can stay healthy).

Hey Thomas, very valid points you make here. But starting with free agency, there is not one veteran scheduled to hit the market who really would be considered a high-end player. In fact, the current pending free agent with the highest annual average on his contract is Austin Jackson. The top two tackle prospects in the 2027 draft, according to Draft On SI publisher Justin Melo, are LSU’s Jordan Seaton and Utah’s Zereoue Williams, and both of them play the left side.

From Damian from Pittsburgh:

Hi Mr. P, hope you had a restful holiday, surrounded by those you love. How concerned are you about all the drops? The offense doesn't have a lot of room for error, and those drops were unrecoverable.

Hey Damian, yes, had a very nice Thanksgiving with family over at our house. Hope you enjoyed the holiday as well. With drops, my level of concern is a 2 or 3 out 5 because I unfortunately saw this a bit from Caleb Douglas in training camp and Chris Bell struck me as a body catcher — and if you remember the long drop against the Jets was one where he had to reach out and catch strictly with his hands. The drops don’t really matter for the results this season because as I’ve said and written many, many times this season is not about wins and losses but rather player acquisition, player evaluation and player development, and dropped passes aren’t something you want to see from your wide receivers of the future.

From AKASHA:

Why do you love Malik Willis?

Interesting question. I wasn’t aware I love Malik Willis. Is it because I’m not ready to classify him as a bust as a potential starting quarterback? Is it because I want him back in the starting lineup because I need to see more? Here’s the thing: With few exceptions, the high-end or elite NFL quarterbacks have high-end or elite physical traits — again, with few exceptions — and Willis has both a great arm and speed as a runner. So I want to give him more of an opportunity because we’ve seen those in flashes even if the production hasn’t been there this year in part because of the bad supporting cast around him and in part because he’s been nicked up. Too many fans want to dismiss because they’ve decided his decision-making is too slow or he misses open receivers. I’m sorry, I’m not there yet. If that means I love him, then I guess I love him.

From JROD’S THE TRUTH:

Even if it’s not true, would it make sense for the Dolphins to let the football world know that they are willing or even likely to take a quarterback with their first-round pick?

Hey Dana, without question. It’s all about leverage if you’re holding a pick other teams might want. Just look at this year, for example. If you saw the clip of the Dallas Cowboys war room, they were afraid the Dolphins were going to take Caleb Downs at number 11 and the Dolphins insisted they give them two fifth-round picks just to make sure they got Downs — and, let’s be real, if the Dolphins really wanted Downs, they would not have passed on him for two fifth-round selections … at least I don’t think. So there’s absolutely value in having other teams thinking you’re interested in a player other teams might want.

From Jorge Francisco Boyd;

With this QB and OL, would it be enough to beat the Jets at home?

Hey Jorge, the Dolphins need better play from both Kyle McCord and the offensive line to have any shot at beating the Jets (even if the Jets are not a very good team), but it’s going to take more than that, and that includes the defense having a good game against a Jets offense that’s much better than many folks might think.