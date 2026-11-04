Dolphins Wednesday Mailbag: Has the Season Gone Exactly According to Plan?

Part 2 of the post-Patriots game Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:

From Lloyd Heilbrunn:

After watching Kenneth Grant for 1 1/2 seasons, my question is can we hire Chris Grier, just so we can fire him again?

Now, now, Lloyd, that’s not very nice. But I get it, Kenneth Grant hasn’t exactly been very impactful so far after arriving as the 13th overall pick in the 2025 draft, though it needs to be pointed out he’s only two games into his second season. So let’s wait before we make a final determination on that pick.

From Tommy Sheffler:

Have there been any reports on De’Von Achane’s surgery? I have not seen or heard anything since his last game.

Hey Tommy, the quick answer is no. And I can tell you that nobody has asked Jeff Hafley about it because it’s already been established that Achane will be out for the season, all the reports indicated he sustained a torn ACL and surgery pretty much is an automatic for that injury. So I’m not sure that’s terribly relevant unless you want to believe some dark conspiracy that Achane did not sustain an ACL and the Dolphins simply are stashing him on IR (with his consent) for the rest of 2026. Also should mention that there was a time when the Dolphins would announce through a press release whenever a player had surgery, but they stopped that practice several years back (don’t remember exactly when).

From John Flora:

Am I the only one think Chris Johnson whiffed so bad because he was afraid after Chop’s penalty against KC?

Hey John, Chris Johnson hasn’t spoken to the media since the game ended, so we don’t know for sure, but maybe there’s something to that, though based on the replay I’m more tempted to believe he reached a point where his balance was off because he was leaning too much and that’s how he wound up diving at Maye’s hip.

From JROD’S THE TRUTH:

While I like a lot of our players I live in the reality that we’re not a very good team and upgrades are going to be necessary. Many of the players we have are going to need to be knocked down a peg and moved from their starting position to a rotational piece or to second string. What position is most likely to be addressed in free agency?

Hey Dana, this is similar to the question about draft needs, and the positions are the same, starting with safety, cornerback, guard, tight end.

From SciGuy17:

Taaffe is clearly a cerebral player, but also not much of an athlete. Is it risky to overlook a player's weakness, giving opposing coaches a weak link to attack? Should there be a minimal standard for safety athleticism? I hate wasting a roster spot for exclusive ST player, but should they re-sign Goode, who supposedly was great? He's still unemployed.

The fact that Cameron Goode remains unemployed should tell you everything you need to know because it’s not like there aren’t other teams who could use special teams help. As for Taaffe, yes, there should be a minimal standard for safety athleticism and that’s always been more concern with him, along with a lack of stature. He makes up for the athletic limitations with great instincts and anticipation, but he’s got to be on point with those, otherwise there can be problems, especially if he’s left in the deep middle being asked to cover a speedy wide receiver, as we saw Sunday.

From David Quainton:

Given the aim of the season is basically to show growth, get a good draft (top three), and not be completely embarrassing (so not zero wins), has this in fact been a completely perfect first nine weeks?

Hey David, it’s very difficult to argue with your reasoning, though I’m still of the belief the Dolphins would like to have more wins — even though they’re prioritizing player development and evaluation over going for wins this season.

From divingpelican31:

Hey Alain, what do you think Chop's potential trade value would be? IMHO, he is the most valuable potential trade target. If a 1st is offered by a team likely to make a playoffs, are you taking it? I think this should be strongly considered.

Wow, that’s a great question and very topical considering all the back and forth I’ve been having on social media debating just how good his performance against the Patriots was — I say, it was a B, B-plus if I’m feeling very generous and we’re confining it to pass rushing only and I’m told I’m being too harsh. First, I’m not so sure Patrick Paul wouldn’t be a more valuable trade commodity because, again, Chop at this time remains a specialist and he hasn’t been special enough as a specialist to command a high price. I honestly don’t think any team would give up a first for Chop and I agree with you it strongly should be considered if it were offered.