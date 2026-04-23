Examining a Dolphins-Specific Big Board

We’ve seen big boards across the last few weeks, but what about one built specifically for the Miami Dolphins?

Miami enters this draft with needs across the roster and a clear opportunity to address them early. In his introductory press conference, Jon-Eric Sullivan made it clear that the foundation starts up front, rebuilding the trenches on both sides of the ball.

The list below reflects a preferred group of prospects Miami should be prioritizing with its 11 picks in this year’s draft. It’s built around team needs, positional value, and where players are expected to come off the board.

This isn’t a traditional top-to-bottom ranking. Players outside of Miami’s realistic range are not included. Names like Fernando Mendoza, David Bailey and Arvell Reese, who are widely viewed as consensus top-five prospects, are not expected to be available. The focus here is on players who could realistically fall into Miami’s range.

This class has clear drop-off points: one after the top 20–30 prospects, and another around the start of Day 3. That puts added importance on Miami’s early draft capital.

With seven picks inside the top 100, the Dolphins have a real opportunity to add priority players who can help form the foundation of the roster moving forward.

First-Round Outlook

Miami enters the first round with two picks, No. 11 and No. 30, and both come with flexibility.

At No. 11, Miami could have a decision to make. If a few names fall into their range, this is a spot where they could stay put and make the pick. But if the board doesn’t break that way, they could be open to moving down if the right offer presents itself.

At No. 30, that possibility becomes even more realistic, with teams often looking to trade up into the back end of the first round to secure the fifth-year option on a rookie deal.

If Miami can either bolster its 2027 draft capital or reposition itself within the top 100, it wouldn’t be surprising to see movement.

That’s what makes this team one to watch on night one.

Draft Class Overview

This draft has clear strengths — and equally clear weaknesses.

Wide receiver and offensive tackle stand out as the deepest positions in the class, two areas that also happen to be among the biggest needs for the Dolphins. That depth gives Miami flexibility to address either spot early or wait and still find quality contributors across multiple rounds.

On the other side, defensive tackle and running back lack the same depth, so you may not see too many names at those positions on this list. The focus here leans toward positions where Miami can find multiple viable options throughout the draft.

There is also a natural drop-off point somewhere between Day 2 and Day 3, which could factor into how Miami approaches the middle rounds. With multiple picks in that range, the Dolphins could look to package some of those later selections to move up and stay within a stronger tier of prospects.

As the draft plays out, this list gives you something with which to follow along. You can come back after and see if Miami landed any of these players and revisit some of the notes on them.

DOLPHINS-SPECIFIC BIG BOARD

FIRST-ROUND POSSIBILITIES

1. OT Francis Mauigoa, Miami

Proven high-level tackle with elite pass protection traits and three years of starting experience. Brings immediate stability with the flexibility to play multiple spots if needed. Could be off the board by the time Miami picks at No. 11.

2. G Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State

Widely labeled as the best overall offensive lineman in the class. Strong in pass protection with consistent production and the profile of a plug-and-play interior starter.

3. CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

High-end production and ball skills at a premium position. Physical, competitive corner with the traits to develop into a true CB1. There’s a chance he doesn’t make it to No. 11.

4. S Caleb Downs, Ohio State

One of the top overall players in the class. Versatile, instinctive, and capable of impacting the game at all three levels of the defense. Likely to be selected before Miami is on the clock.

5. OL Spencer Fano, Utah

Physical, versatile lineman with experience across the line. Tough, reliable, and fits the profile of a long-term starter.

6. EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami

Explosive edge rusher with high-end upside. Brings power and burst off the edge with the ability to consistently disrupt the pocket. Could be gone early in the first round, though his shorter arm length may present some risk when projecting to the next level.

7. WR Makai Lemon, USC

Smooth route runner with strong hands and reliable production. Profiles as a steady target who can contribute early.

8. WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

Versatile playmaker who impacts the game as a receiver and returner. Fills a clear need in a wide receiver room that lacks depth and consistent production.

9. EDGE Keldric Faulk, Auburn

Raw but highly physical defensive lineman with the tools to impact both the run and pass game. Offers upside as a player who can be molded within Jeff Hafley’s defensive system.

10. OT Monroe Freeling, Georgia

Long, athletic tackle with experience in a high-level program. Still developing, but has the traits to grow into a starting option on the outside.

11. OT Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

High-end talent with elite physical tools. More of a trade-down option if Miami looks to pick up additional capital while still addressing tackle. Needs to keep weight down, otherwise he projects as a guard.

12. OT Blake Miller, Clemson

Experienced and durable with versatility across the line. Provides depth early with a path to a larger role down the line.

13. WR Denzel Boston, Washington

Big-bodied receiver with strong hands and red zone ability. Projects as a possession target who can move the chains and provide consistency.

14. OT Max Iheanachor, Arizona State

Athletic right tackle with upside and developing technique. Long-term projection as a starting RT with room to grow.

15. EDGE TJ Parker, Clemson

Productive edge rusher with a knack for getting into the backfield. Creates pressure and turnovers, adding another disruptive presence off the edge.

16. OT Caleb Lomu, Utah

Athletic tackle with strong movement skills and upside in pass protection. Still developing, but has the tools to grow into a reliable starter.

17. CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

Talented cover corner with high-end traits and ball production. Knee concerns cloud his evaluation, but without the injury he likely would have been in the CB1 conversation.

18. CB Chris Johnson, San Diego State

Highly productive corner with ball skills and physicality. The traits are there, with the main question being how it translates against higher competition.

19. CB Colton Hood, Tennessee

Versatile defensive back with experience in multiple roles. Brings flexibility and depth to a secondary that values interchangeable pieces.

20. WR Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana

Big-play receiver with vertical ability and strong yards-after-catch potential. Brings explosiveness and another dimension to the passing game.

21. EDGE Zion Young, Missouri

Athletic edge rusher with length and burst off the line. Still developing, but flashes the traits to become a disruptive pass rusher.

22. G Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M

Powerful interior lineman with starting experience and strong movement skills. Could come in and compete for a starting job early.

23. DL Malachi Lawrence, UCF

Strong, physical defensive lineman with the ability to hold up against the run. Adds size and toughness to the interior.

24. G Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon

Experienced guard with good size and pass protection ability. Like Bisontis, he could compete for a starting job right away.

25. CB Aveion Terrell, Clemson

Competitive corner with strong coverage instincts and technique. Best suited as a nickel corner at the next level.

26. DL Christen Miller, Georgia

Powerful interior presence with the size and strength to anchor against the run. Flashes disruption ability and fits as a rotational piece with upside.

27. DL Caleb Banks, Florida

High-upside defensive lineman with rare movement for his size. Boom-or-bust profile, but the traits are there to develop into a disruptive interior presence. Injury concerns are a problem for someone his size.

SECOND ROUND AND BEYOND

28. EDGE R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma

Explosive edge rusher with burst off the line and pass-rush upside. Still refining his game, but flashes the ability to consistently pressure quarterbacks. Hafley could mold him into his style of pass rusher.

29. G Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech

Physical interior lineman with experience in a pro-style system. Brings toughness and depth with the ability to develop into a contributor.

30. EDGE Gabe Jacas, Illinois

Long, athletic edge defender with production and motor. Offers developmental upside as a pass rusher with the tools to grow into a larger role.

31. CB Brandon Cisse, South Carolina

Athletic corner with good length and movement skills. Flashes coverage ability and projects as a developmental outside option.

32. S Treydan Stukes, Arizona

Versatile defensive back with experience in multiple roles. Brings physicality and flexibility to the secondary. Climbing up boards as of late.

33. CB D'Angelo Ponds, Indiana

Undersized but instinctive corner with strong ball skills and competitiveness. Plays bigger than his size and fits best in a coverage-heavy role.

34. WR Chris Bell, Louisville

Big-bodied receiver with the ability to win down the field. Adds size and vertical presence to the passing game. Torn ACL in November so may not contribute early but was a first round prospect prior to the injury.

35. WR Germie Bernard, Alabama

Reliable target with strong hands and route-running ability. Projects as a steady contributor who can move the chains. All-around receiver, jack of all trades.

36. LB Jake Golday, Cincinnati

Instinctive, productive linebacker with strong downhill ability and tackling consistency. Has the traits to come in and compete for a starting spot early.

37. TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

Former quarterback with athleticism and versatility at the position. Still developing as a tight end but offers intriguing upside as a pass catcher.

38. S A.J. Haulcy, LSU

Instinctive safety with range and ball production. Brings playmaking ability and depth to the back end of the defense.

39. EDGE Derrick Moore, Michigan

Physical edge defender with power and strong run defense traits. Projects as a rotational piece with upside as he develops as a pass rusher.

40. DB Keionte Scott, Miami

Versatile defensive back with experience at corner and nickel, along with return ability on special teams. Can contribute across multiple roles early on.

41. OL Gennings Dunker, Iowa

Physical tackle with good size and strength at the point of attack. Brings toughness and projects as a developmental depth option.

42. OT Caleb Tiernan, Northwestern

Versatile lineman with experience across the offensive front. Reliable and technically sound with the ability to provide depth at multiple spots.

43. DB Keith Abney II, Arizona State

Athletic defensive back with range and coverage ability. Flashes playmaking traits and projects as a developmental secondary piece.

44. WR Antonio Williams, Clemson

Polished receiver with strong route running and dependable hands. Projects as a consistent target who can contribute inmultiple areas of the offense, mostly from the slot.

45. TE Max Klare, Ohio State

Athletic tight end with receiving ability and movement skills. Saw decreased production in a low-volume passing offense but still offers upside.

46. WR Ted Hurst, Georgia State

Developmental receiver with high upside and intriguing physical tools. A traits-based option who could grow into a larger role over time.

47. TE Oscar Delp, Georgia

Former No. 1 tight end recruit in the 2022 class who never fully produced at a high level. Still has the tools to develop into a productive pass catcher.

48. WR De’zhaun Stribling, Ole Miss

The best run-blocking wide receiver in the class. Brings physicality and effort with the ability to fill a specific role.

49. LB Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh

Instinctive linebacker with strong play recognition and coverage ability. Undersized but plays fast and impacts multiple phases.

50. IOL Jake Slaughter, Florida

Experienced interior lineman with good awareness and technique. Projects as a reliable option with the ability to compete for snaps.

51. WR Malachi Fields, Notre Dame

Big-bodied receiver with strong catch radius and physicality. Wins in contested situations.

52. QB Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

Experienced passer with arm talent and downfield ability. An oblique injury led to a lesser version of his 2024 play.

53. WR Elijah Sarratt, Indiana

Productive receiver with strong hands and route-running ability. Reliable target who consistently finds space.

54. EDGE Romello Height, Texas Tech

Long, athletic edge defender with pass-rush upside. Still developing but flashes pressure ability.

55. S Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina

Physical safety with range and tackling ability. Brings versatility to the secondary.

56. IOL Jalen Farmer, Kentucky

Physical interior lineman with strength at the point of attack. Brings toughness and developmental upside.

57. S Zakee Wheatley, Penn State

Instinctive safety with range and tackling ability. Could start sooner than later.

58. IOL Logan Jones, Iowa

Experienced interior lineman with strong awareness and consistency. Provides stability up front but will start as a depth option with developmental upside.

59. WR Skyler Bell, UConn

Productive receiver against lower competition. Reliable target with questions about translation. Could be a good reliable downfield receiver for Malik Willis.

60. IOL Sam Hecht, Kansas State

Interior lineman who impressed at the Senior Bowl. Showed he can hold up against higher-level competition.

61. S Bud Clark, TCU

Experienced safety with instincts and ball production. Adds playmaking to the back end.

62. OT Markel Bell, Miami

Long, athletic tackle with intriguing physical tools. Developmental option with upside.

63. WR Deion Burks, Oklahoma

Explosive playmaker who produced at a high level at Purdue. Brings speed and big-play ability.

64. CB Daylen Everette, Georgia

Physical corner with SEC experience and strong coverage traits. Competitive with developmental upside.

65. CB Devin Moore, Florida

Athletic defensive back with versatility. Projects as depth with room to grow.

66. TE Sam Roush, Stanford

Strong in-line blocker who can stretch the field vertically and horizontally. Well-rounded skill set. Struggled at time against better competition but was playing with a bad offense.

67. TE Eli Raridon, Notre Dame

Former elite recruit who battled injuries. Showed upside after finally putting together a healthy season.

68. DL Kaleb Proctor, Southeastern Louisiana

Interior defender with size and strength. Developmental option with flashes against the run. Feasted on lower level competition which is what you want to see from players in lower divisions of college football.

69. DL Chris McClellan, Florida

Physical interior presence with the ability to hold up against the run and flash disruption.

70. OT Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M

Experienced lineman with versatility and over 50 career appearances. Could move inside., but starts off as a depth option for Miami.

71. QB Drew Allar, Penn State

Prototype frame with high-end arm talent. Flashes upside but struggles with consistency. Made some incredible throws at time but disappeared when it mattered the most.

72. S VJ Payne, Kansas State

Physical safety with range and tackling ability. Brings versatility to the secondary.

73. OT Jude Bowry, Boston College

Tough, physical tackle with experience in a run-heavy system. Developmental depth option.

74. IOL Billy Schrauth, Notre Dame

Powerful interior lineman with strong run-blocking ability. Brings toughness inside. Injured a lot but when he suited up you felt his presence.

75. LB Bryce Boettcher, Oregon

Instinctive linebacker with strong play recognition. Plays fast and offers developmental upside.