Examining the Good News/Bad News for the Dolphins Running Game

The Miami Dolphins had their impressive streak of at least 100 rushing yards as a team end in their loss against the New England Patriots in Week 8, and it very well could be that starting a new streak will be imperative if they hope to upset the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

To that end, the anticipated return of rookie guard Kadyn Proctor should help immensely, though injury concerns have popped up at the running back position.

Those fortunately do not involve new starter Ollie Gordon II (with De'Von Achane on IR and out for the season), but rather the team's two backups, Jaylen Wright and Kaytron Allen.

Wright was the only Dolphins player who did not practice Wednesday as he continues to deal with a quad injury, while Allen was limited in his participation because of a similar issue.

And also of note is that quarterback Malik Willis again is on the injury report with a groin injury that may have played a role in him having only one rushing attempt against New England, though neither Willis nor head coach Jeff Hafley ever would admit that. That one rushing attempt, incidentally, was a third-and-1 quarterback sneak in the fourth quarter.

This came after Willis carried the ball eight times against both the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5 and against the New York Jets in Week 7 after the bye.

Gordon is going to be the workhorse for the Dolphins running game until further notice, so he's the one who's gotta be healthy to make it go, but it's a bit unsettling that his two backups are banged up. Carlos Washington Jr. very well might end up being elevated from the practice squad for the Detroit game, but it still would be more ideal if Wright and Allen both were healthy and available — with the hope that Wright can break through sooner rather than later after a rough start to his season.

THE PROCTOR PROGNOSIS

Whoever carries the ball, the blocking up front figures to be better with Proctor in the lineup, and barring a setback it's pretty safe to say he'll be available against Detroit after being a full participant in practice Wednesday.

Proctor, of course, missed the New England game because of a concussion. Getting through a full practice with no setback is the final step before a player can get clearance to return after a concussion.

Waiver wire pick-up Jarrett Kingston started at left guard in Proctor's place and his performance was decent, if a bit uneven.

But there's no question the Dolphins missed Proctor's ability to move big guys at the line of scrimmage and the big left-side wall his presence provides with left tackle Patrick Paul.

THE DETROIT DEFENSE

The Dolphins were held to 74 rushing yards against New England after they gained 217 against Cincinnati and 156 against the Jets, and the question can be asked how much of the drop-off was due to Proctor's absence and how much to the Patriots being good in run defense.

The hope is that it's much more of the former because Detroit also is pretty good when it comes to stopping the run.

The Lions are ranked ninth in the NFL against the run this season, and have held five of seven opponents under 100 yards. That includes each of their last three games against Arizona, Green Bay and Minnesota.

This is where we point out, though, that Detroit now will be moving forward without run-stopping linebacker Jack Campbell after he sustained that scary neck injury against Minnesota on Sunday.

Where Detroit has struggled on defense is against the pass, where they're ranked 32nd in the NFL. But they began the season without star safety Brian Branch and the Lions have tightened up considerably in the past three games — Branch returned in the sixth game.

The Dolphins haven't been dynamic in the passing game all season, so expecting them to put up big numbers even against Detroit might be unrealistic, but they have had success running the ball at times.

And that might be their ticket to an upset win Sunday.