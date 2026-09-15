Examining the Latest on the Dolphins Injury Front

After having a clean bill of health heading into their season opener, the Miami Dolphins will be missing at least one player for their next game against the San Francisco 49ers, and possibly two.

After head coach Jeff Hafley indicated Monday that rookie safety Kyle Louis would be out this week and possibly longer, NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport offered an update indicating that Louis sustained an MCL sprain during the 27-13 loss against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

Rapoport added that Louis was expected to "miss a few weeks," which certainly would make Louis a candidate to be placed on injured reserve, which would force him to miss four games, though that move wasn't made Tuesday.

Additionally, the Dolphins could have a new long-snapper when they face the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Sunday after Tucker Addington sustained a shoulder injury against the Raiders.

Addington remained in the game and didn't miss a snap, though Hafley said Monday it came close that the team was going to have to use starting rookie linebacker Jacob Rodriguez, who has previous long-snapping experience.

The tip here is that the Dolphins gave a tryout Tuesday to long-snapper Cal Adomitis, a four-year NFL veteran who has appeared in 58 career games.

Adomitis spent training camp with the Green Bay Packers after playing nine games for the Eagles in 2025.

It's entirely possible that the Dolphins could sign Adomitis to the practice squad and elevate him for the 49ers game if it turns out that Addington needs to be kept out because of his shoulder injury.

DODSON GETS DEAL

Veteran linebacker Tyrel Dodson signing to the Carolina Panthers active roster from the practice squad was expected all along, and provided even more clarity as to why the Dolphins released him.

Remember that GM Jon-Eric Sullivan mentioned a "financial component" in the decision to release Dodson, who had joined the team in the middle of the 2024 season, and that component involved Dodson's $3 million salary becoming fully guaranteed had he been on the 53-man roster in Week 1.

By releasing Dodson, the Dolphins gained $3 million of cap space to use in 2026 or carry over in 2027, and the move made sense for a rebuilding team when it comes to a player who clearly didn't fit into the team's plans beyond this year and wasn't going to get the Dolphins closer to the playoffs.

Dodson's fate probably was sealed the moment the Dolphins selected Rodriguez in the second round of the 2026 NFL draft, and Rodriguez's performance in the opener against Las Vegas certainly validated that decision.

In other developments involving former Dolphins players, tight end Tanner Conner had a tryout with the 49ers and tackle Charlie Heck tried out with the Pittsburgh Steelers.