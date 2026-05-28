Examining These Ideas of the Dolphins Adding Kmet or Zamir White

The Miami Dolphins has undergone quite the transformation since the end of last season and it's very reasonable to expect that more changes will be coming.

That's probably the biggest reason the Dolphins will keep working out veteran players and also why whenever media members decide to write about hypothetical trades Miami probably is more likely than not to be involved somehow.

And so it was this week when the Dolphins were linked to two veteran offensive players in one way or another, those two players being Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet and former Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White.

But just because a player is brought up in connection with the Dolphins or even has a workout with the Dolphins doesn't mean they're about to make a move for him.

And that's likely the case with both Kmet and White.

THE WHITE WORKOUT

We'll start with White because this is about more than speculation, but rather a recent report that the Dolphins worked him out.

What's unclear, though, is when that workout took place and it's a significant part of the equation.

Remember that the Dolphins found themselves short a running back shortly after the rookie minicamp when undrafted free agent Le'Veon Moss retired only days after Miami signed him.

Nine days after placing Moss on the reserve/retired list, the Dolphins signed former Falcons practice squad running back Carlos Washington Jr. And it's entirely possible, if not likely, that White's workout with Miami came between Moss' retirement and the signing of Washington and that the Dolphins simply chose one over the other.

White has four years of NFL experience, but he averaged under 3 yards per carry each of the past two years and had only 12 rushing attempts in 2025.

THE KMET PROPOSAL

With Cole Kmet, the Dolphins came up in an ESPN story where four writers were proposing hypothetical trades involving players who could be on the move.

This is where Seth Walder suggested the Dolphins sending Chicago two 2027 draft picks, one in the fourth round and one in the sixth round.

Kmet is a former second-round pick out of Notre Dame heading into his sixth NFL season and has some ability, but it's really difficult to envision the Dolphins giving up two draft picks to get him — particularly after selecting blocking specialist Will Kacmarek out of Ohio State in the third round of the 2026 draft and earlier re-signing promising pass-catching tight end Greg Dulcich.

The Dolphins have operated all offseason like a team using the 2026 season as a stepping stone, not one trying to fill holes to compete for a championship, so the idea of trading away two draft picks for a player heading into a contract year in 2027 doesn't make a lot of sense.

It simply runs counter to the blueprint we've seen emerging so far under new GM Jon-Eric Sullivan and new head coach Jeff Hafley.

But we get the Dolphins being thrown into speculation because they do need talent on their roster.

It just doesn't mean they'll go after every single player who could become available.