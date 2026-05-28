Inside Hafley's Quest for the Ideal Nickel Back

When Miami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley spoke with the media Wednesday, he brought up something that paints a big picture on how he wants his defense in Miami to operate: a heavy use of the nickel back position.

Specifically, Hafley is looking for a single player to be the main guy at the position, instead of having to rely on multiple nickels per game. It's a system he's familiar with, and he's currently aiming to find out if the Dolphins have a player on their roster who fits the bill.

The right kind of defender who can achieve this, according to Hafley, needs to be versatile, agile, and physical. They need to be able to cover receivers in the slot and be ready if opposing offenses decide to run the ball instead, among other responsibilities depending on the down and distance.

As of right now, there's a double-digit number of cornerbacks on the roster. Hafley brought up a few names for comparison, but it'll be interesting to see if that elusive player exists within Miami's roster, or if they'll have to settle for playing multiple guys at the position.

What Hafley Is Used To From A Nickel

Hafley highlighted the importance of having a do-it-all nickel in certain downs in a drive against offenses flexible enough that they can choose to run or pass in a split second, such as first-and-10, or second-and-medium.

"In certain personnel groups like 11, you've got to have a guy that can play the run and fit in the box," Hafley said. "So what does that mean? A lot of the nickels have to have some size to them so they can hold up and be durable, whether that's playing inside gap, if your B gaps open to the bubble side, or whether it's to play the edge or blitz off the edge."

Another key component for Hafley's desired nickel is the ability to react quickly to pre-snap motions without falling into bad positions on defense. If the nickel isn't fast enough, open space could be created on the far sides of the field for receivers.

"There are certain times now where teams are going to come out in certain formations and get your nickel on one side, then they're going to motion you fast, so now the nickel is in the box, and it might look like the nickel is a linebacker," Hafley said. "Sometimes there's nothing we can do about that."

In addition, Hafley highlighted the importance of also being ready for the run. In those aforementioned downs where no specific play is guaranteed, the nickel needs to be prepared for a slot receiver while being strong enough to take down a running back going through the middle.

"He's got to be a guy that can cover slot defenders," Hafley said. "If you're playing certain teams whose best players are slot, now you’ve got to get a guy that can play the run and cover, potentially one of the best receivers. If you don't, then you have to have a variety of that and call it different things, whether it's an early down nickel, whether it's a big nickel, whether it's a third down package where you're bringing in another corner."

Hafley's Best Example Of the Ideal Nickel

One nickel back Hafley brought up as a prime example is K'Waun Williams, who played in the NFL from 2014 to 2023. Hafley was familiar with his abilities in college at Pitt when he was the defensive backs coach of the Panthers, and even recruited him out of high school.

Hafley coached Williams at Pitt in 2010 with the Cleveland Browns in 2014 and with the San Franicisco 49ers from 2016-18.

"I had a guy for years, K’Waun Williams, who I felt could do all that, and he didn't have to come off the field on first, second, or third down," Hafley said. "You would basically call him an every-down nickel."

Williams put up some of his best statistics in the NFL with San Francisco from 2017-18 during Hafley's tenure. He racked up 82 tackles, seven pass deflections, two forced fumbles, and an interception.

There's not a corner on Miami's roster who matches Williams' relatively short 5'9", 185-pound frame. The closest might be 5'11", 191-pound Marco Wilson, whom the Dolphins signed to a one-year deal back in March. Every other corner on the roster is at least 6 feet tall and weighs 190 pounds or more.

The Front-Runner To Become Hafley's Nickel

Hafley actually mentioned one player who might have some of the aforementioned abilities. That would be one of Miami's first-round picks, Chris Johnson.

"Chris (Johnson) has some of that, if you want to talk about Chris," Hafley said. "You're asking for a very versatile player in the NFL right now to be able to do all those different things."

Johnson is no stranger to playing in the nickel, having done so back at San Diego State. His versatility to play at any position in the secondary, including the nickel, was one of his biggest reasons for being drafted in the first place, alongside solid footwork and coverage movement.

There were some weaknesses brought up about Johnson during the draft; however, that counters some of the abilities a do-it-all nickel would need, like an average recovery speed and being unable to take down larger running backs. If Johnson can get those worries ironed out in the NFL, he could be exactly what Hafley is looking for.

It is also worth noting that Hafley is not opposed to having to utilize multiple nickelbacks per game. Admittedly, what he wants out of a do-it-all nickel is lucrative and high in demand. Not every team in the NFL has a player like that.

"I think in the NFL right now, you're starting to see that position is a highly sought-after position, and it's important," said Hafley. "But if we've got to play multiple guys at it, we'll play multiple guys."

