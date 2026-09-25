Final Dolphins-Chiefs Week 3 Injury Report: Some Relief at Wide Receiver?

The Miami Dolphins will be short-handed at wide receiver for their home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, but it appears their issues at that position might not be quite as severe as first feared.

While the Dolphins did rule out rookie Caleb Douglas in their final injury report for Week 3, they didn't have a game status designation to fellow rookie Chris Bell after he dealt with a knee issue during the week.

And there's a chance the other wide receiver dealing with an injury, Ryan Miller, also could play as he was listed as questionable, though he was a full participant in practice Friday.

As it stands out, Douglas' absence should mean the Dolphins debut of veteran free agent acquisition Jalen Tolbert after he was inactive for the Week 1 and Week 2 games against the Las Vegas Raiders and San Francisco 49ers.

Along with Douglas, the Dolphins ruled out edge Robert Beal Jr. because of a hamstring injury, though Chop Robinson will be back after he was a full participant in practice all week, cleared the concussion protocol and didn't get a game status designation.

Without Robinson, the Dolphins elevated both Clelin Ferrell and Max Llewellyn for the San Francisco game, and we'd expect one of them to again get the call against the Chiefs. Ferrell also was elevated for the opener against the Raiders despite no edge defender having to miss the game because of injuries, and we'd assume he'd get the call again, which would be his third and final allowed elevation.

The other practice squad elevation figures to get to a running back, with Jaylen Wright listed as doubtful because of a stinger and foot issue. Wright didn't practice Friday, a pretty good sign he won't be playing against Kansas City.

The Dolphins have two running backs on the practice squad and therefore will have to choose between Carlos Washington Jr. and Jarquez Hunter.

Hunter was the player the Dolphins received from the L.A. Rams in the trade that sent Tutu Atwell back to his old team, but Washington had a pretty solid performance throughout training camp, so he might get the call based on that.

The only other Dolphins player with a game status designation was CB JuJu Brents, listed as questionable with a knee injury. The encouraging sign is that Brents was a full participant in practice Friday after being limited the previous two days.

Long-snapper Tucker Addington was listed as a limited participant in practice Friday, but he didn't get a game status designation and the team doesn't have a long-snapper on the practice squad anymore.

CHIEFS INJURY REPORT

The Kansas City injury report was very light, with tackle Josh Simmons the only player ruled out as he continues to battle a back issue.

Defensive back Chamarri Conner (knee) was limited in practice all week and was listed as doubtful.

Nobody else got a game status designation, including star defensive lineman Chris Jones, who was limited all week with a calf issue, and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, limited all week with a knee problem.

Rookie cornerback Mansoor Delane, the Chiefs' first of two first-round picks, was a full participant all week after being active but not playing in Kansas City's Sunday night victory against the Indianapolis Colts.