Who Can Step Up at Wide Receiver For Miami in Light of Douglas and Bell Injuries

Even with a completely healthy squad, the Miami Dolphins would have their work cut out for them with the Kansas City Chiefs coming to town. But with their wide receiver core battling health concerns, it only makes the matchup even trickier.

Two games in, the Dolphins' passing offense is on the lower end of the NFL, with 367 total yards, the 24th fewest. Now, the group's workhorse at wide receiver, rookie Caleb Douglas, likely will not play in this game due to an ankle injury he suffered in Miami's loss against San Francisco.

It was already a concern that the depth of the wide receiver room was shallow even before the season began, but in Week 3 it will be put to the test against a defense that's traditionally tough to handle.

How Banged Up Are The Receivers?

Late in the 49ers game, Douglas had to leave due to an issue with his ankle. He did not practice either Wednesday or Thursday, leaving his chances of playing Sunday slim.

That's a huge loss considering he leads the team in receiving yards with 113.

Aside from Douglas, Chris Bell was limited in practice the past two days. Bell told reporters after practice he'll be good to go for Sunday, though it's not out of the question the Dolphins would keep him out to be very cautious in light of his November ACL injury.

"A little soreness, a little fluid in my knee," Bell said. "It's been a little tight lately. Sometimes my knee is a little stiff when I warm up, so I have to warm up a little more than usual. I feel better now, though, so I'm good."

It sounds scary, but excess fluid and soreness in a knee following an ACL injury are not too surprising. That said, if Bell does end up playing against Kansas City, he'll likely be on an extremely limited snap count, recording even fewer than the 24 offensive snaps he clocked against the 49ers, and likely no snaps on special teams.

Even Ryan Miller, who caught the 77-yard touchdown against San Francisco, is dealing with a back/hip injury that he possibly sustained in practice Wednesday and had him miss practice Thursday.

Where Does That Leave The Group?

Assuming the worst-case scenario where Bell is kept out Sunday, that leaves a very limited number of healthy wide receivers. However, the definite WR1 will be Malik Washington, who has been the WR2 up to this point with 96 receiving yards.

We'll likely see the first regular-season reception for Kevin Coleman Jr., Miami's fifth-round pick. He didn't record a catch against Las Vegas on two targets despite 16 offensive snaps, mainly in the fourth quarter.

After that, Miami can count on Jalen Tolbert, who has been a healthy scratch in both games this season. The fifth-year receiver can hopefully bring veteran leadership to the receiver room and have the breakout game that he feels he can achieve with the Dolphins. If there were ever a game for it to happen, it should be this one.

Then comes the practice squad. The Dolphins announced Thursday that they signed wide receiver AJ Henning to the practice squad. Henning originally signed a reserve/future contract with the Dolphins back in January and made the initial 53-man roster, though he was waived the next day when the team acquired seven players off waivers.

It's increasingly likely the Dolphins will elevate one of their practice squad wide receivers, with Jaelan Reagor probably the choice ahead of either Henning or recent acquisition Will Shepherd. A former first-round pick by Philadelphia in 2020, Reagor played on four different teams before signing with Miami in June, then was released and re-signed to the practice squad August 31.

Aside from just receivers, the Dolphins likely will continue to target De'Von Achane as a receiver alongside being a running back. While he's only recorded 49 receiving yards, he's been targeted 11 times, the second-most of any player on the team. Tight end Greg Dulcich has had a quiet start to the season with 35 yards off four receptions, but he could also receive bonus targets against the Chiefs.

Kansas City Is Licking Their Chops

Regardless of the situation, this screams bad news for the Dolphins, especially considering the opponent. In two games, the Chiefs' defense has allowed 325 total passing yards, the fourth-fewest in the NFL. They've already registered a marquee performance in Week 1, limiting Denver to 10 points, but had a setback against Indianapolis in Week 2, giving up 30 points.

It's a young defense, with rookies like cornerback Mansoor Delane and defensive end Mason Thomas already being key pieces alongside veterans like defensive tackle Chris Jones, linebacker Nick Bolton, and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed.