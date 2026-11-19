NFL players and coaches heaping praise on their upcoming opponents happens all the time and often can be disregarded as just being part of the game, but what Josh Allen said about the Miami Dolphins defense this week deserves attention.

Allen's comments also should serve as another example why things are looking up for the Dolphins despite their 1-8 record and their poor outlook for the rest of the 2026 season.

"You turn on the tape of that defense, they're doing some fantastic things, and I'm not just not just saying that," Allen said during his weekly media session. "They are very sticky. That scheme is freaking awesome.

"Their head coach has them playing extremely hard. They're very in sync. They've they've played a few good offenses and some of the top offenses in the league this year, and they've done a really good job with them. You know, this isn't just a cakewalk. It's it's a team that's hungry. They're looking to you know upset, but the way their defense is playing gives them a shot in every game that they're in."

Again, compliments about an opponent or a part of that opponent's game are par for the course, but it's not every day your head an NFL quarterback — perennial MVP candidate at that — use a phrase like "freaking awesome."

WHY IT'S FAIR TO BE HIGH ON HAFLEY'S DEFENSE

The more salient point Allen made regards the Dolphins defense's performance against top offenses this season.

Buffalo will become the fifth team among those currently ranked in the top six in total offense that the Dolphins will face this season after San Francisco (number 1 at 399.8 yards per game), Kansas City (2, 392.7), Detroit (3, 392.4) and Cincinnati (6, 383.7).

In those first four games, the Dolphins held each and every one below its season average, the only one coming close to matching it being San Francisco in Week 2 with 382 total yards.

The Dolphins held Detroit to its lowest yardage output of the season, and held Kansas City and Cincinnati to their second-lowest.

Through the games of Week 10, the Dolphins are a remarkable 10th in the NFL in total defense, a remarkable feat considering this is a team in rebuilding mode.

This is a Dolphins defense that began the season with only two returning starters (Zach Sieler, Jordyn Brooks) and features three rookie starters in Jacob Rodriguez, Chris Johnson and Michael Taaffe.

There's clearly some good coaching going on, whether it's the scheme itself and also player development, where it's most noticeable in Chop Robinson's big-time jump from a mediocre second season to Pro Bowl-caliber play from the edge.

Head coach Jeff Hafley is the man in charge of the defense and the early signs are this is someone who clearly knows X's and O's. Add in the fact this team plays hard each and every week and the Dolphins sure look like they made a good hire when they brought him in.

All that said, his acumen is going to be challenged the rest of the way this season because it's just impossible for any team to lose it's top three defensive linemen — in this case Zach Sieler, Jordan Phillips and Zeek Biggers — without feeling the effects.

And the Dolphins hardly could have picked a worse opponent for their first game without those three than the Bills, who not only have the second-best offense in the NFL but also the second-ranked rushing defense.

Hafley clearly will have to come up with something clever to keep his defense from getting gashed up front by the Bills, but there's reason to believe that maybe it's not the lost cause it appears.