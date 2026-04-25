The Miami Dolphins were back at it for the NFL Draft on Friday night, and their first pick of the second round went to a man who has a game as big as the hair on his face.

Linebacker Jacob Rodriguez from Texas Tech was brought in to be one of the leaders of Miami’s defense, but also has an appearance that distinguishes him from the rest of his peers.

Rodriguez’s mustache was something that was not expected to be taken seriously, but he learned one of the oldest adages in the history of mankind.

Happy wife, happy life

“Yeah, it started as a joke," Rodriguez told the South Florida media in a Zoom session. "My wife ended up loving it. And so, you know, I got to keep it and, yeah, it kind of took the community by storm this year. It was myself, and then a couple of guys on the team who had it going.

“And by the end of the season, we had little girls who were 3 years old, or women who were in the 70s and 80s wearing the dark mustaches for games. And so I don't think I can abandon that. I think it's a part of who I am, and kind of just represents that toughness of being a Texan. And so I appreciate it, but it's a good talking point, too. It's a good icebreaker. And so I think it helps.”

Of course, Rodriguez is not married simply because his wife likes his mustache. She's an Army helicopter pilot and he was very complimentary of her, pointing out that she was one of the biggest reasons he was able to stay level throughout the draft process.

Rodriguez's wife is stationed in Kansas, and so the two maintain a long-distance relationship.

“Yeah, my wife is a huge counterpart to me, and she keeps me on the straight and narrow in everything I do,” Rodriguez said.

“So she's actually fortunate enough to be here tonight, so she's here with me, and the whole family's out here. So it's she means a lot to me and everything that she does in her professional life, but most about how much she's is able to support me, and hold me through this entire process.”

His wife was not alone in helping Rodriguez through the process, as he had some help in the form of former Dolphins great Zach Thomas.

“He just kind of reminded me of what he went through and this process that he kind of went through, and how he had to believe in himself and just kind of hold true to what he's had kind of what he's earned. And, especially being from West Texas, you gotta work hard every day, and that's kind of got to be your routine. And so just feeding into a lot of the day-to-day stuff.”

The good news? Rodriguez is not changing. Not only is he going to remain the same player he was that got him to the NFL, he is keeping his trademark, as it will be joining him when he makes the trek to Miami to become a member of the Dolphins.

“I will, yes sir.” Rodriguez said, definitively.