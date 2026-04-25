What to Know About Jacob Rodriguez, the All-American Turned Dolphins LB

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One of the top players from the 2025 college football season heard his named called on Friday as the Dolphins selected Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez with the No. 43 pick.

From starring for the Red Raiders as they went 11-1 to receiving shoutouts from Patrick Mahomes and finishing fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting, Rodriguez has had an incredible past 12 months that has now made him a second-round pick and the newest member of the Dolphins.

As Rodriguez heads to Miami, here are three things to know about the newest star linebacker in South Beach.

Rodriguez originally played quarterback

Born in Minnesota, Rodriguez dreamed of playing quarterback for the Vikings. He played quarterback in high school, but most colleges recruiting him were looking for him to play defense. The University of Virginia was willing to bring in Rodriguez as a quarterback, but he didn’t see much time on the field as a freshman. When head coach Bronco Mendenhall left after the 2021 season, Rodriguez’s future was left in flux, forcing him to turn in another direction.

He transitioned to linebacker at Texas Tech

Rodriguez entered the transfer portal after his freshman season at Virginia, and went to Texas Tech under the condition that he try playing linebacker.

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When Rodriguez first joined the Red Raiders, they did not have a scholarship available to him. Rodriguez took out a student loan and initially slept on the floor of his brother’s room. That didn’t deter him from finding success on the field as he soon gained the attention of his Texas Tech coaches. He became a focal point of the defense by the 2024 season, when he recorded 127 total tackles, five sacks, three forced fumbles and one interception.

That 2024 campaign set Rodriguez up to become a star during his final collegiate season. As Texas Tech emerged as a top-three defense in 2025—including the No. 1 ranked defense in rushing yards allowed per game—Rodriguez piled up 128 total tackles, four interceptions, one sack and an FBS-leading seven forced fumbles.

Come for the INT, stay for the hurdle 👀



📺 ESPN | https://t.co/SwCosTHvLh https://t.co/gBcZyhqLCD pic.twitter.com/jQDiSf8fqK — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) October 5, 2025

As a result, the awards came pouring in for Rodriguez, who was named a unanimous All-American, Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, the Chuck Bednarik Award winner, Lombardi Award winner, Butkus Award winner and the Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner. His fifth-place finish in the Heisman voting was the highest among defensive players this past season, cementing him as the top defender in the NCAA last season.

He is married to a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

While Rodriguez is off to fulfill his NFL dreams with the Dolphins, he might not even be the coolest person in his own marriage. Rodriguez is married to his high school sweetheart, Emma, who is a Black Hawk helicopter pilot for the U.S. army and graduated from West Point University. Emma was with Rodriguez and his family as the Dolphins called to make him the newest member of their team.

"He said baby look at me, I can fly too!" -Gus Johnson



Jacob Rodriguez makes the interception with his wife Emma Rodriguez in attendance, who is a Black Hawk helicopter pilot, and Gus Johnson is on the call for it 🚁❤️ pic.twitter.com/Sb8uz6FTJe — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 20, 2025

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