Jalen Tolbert Headlines Dolphins Week 1 Inactives for Las Vegas Game

Veteran Jalen Tolbert was the most established wide receiver the Miami Dolphins added in the offseason, but he'll be spending his first regular season game with the team on the inactive list.

Tolbert easily was the biggest name among the Dolphins' six inactives, a list that included Brady Cook as the emergency third quarterback.

Along with Tolbert, the Dolphins inactives were cornerback Reese Taylor, guard DJ Campbell, tackle Chukwuebuka Godrick and tight end Justin Joly.

Taylor, Godrick and Joly all were claimed off waivers after the NFL cuts to the 53-player limit August 30, so their appearance on the first inactive list wasn't surprising. Godrick and Campbell also were expected inactives based on the fact the Dolphins are carrying 10 offensive linemen on their active roster and the normal number is eight for game day, and they're the two least established of the group.

Earlier Sunday, we projected the inactives and nailed every one except for Taylor, who we had as active instead of safety Julius Wood.

As a reminder, the Dolphins elevated edge defender Clelin Ferrell from the practice squad Saturday to make his Miami debut against the team that made him the fourth overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft.

RAIDERS INACTIVES

The list of Raiders inactives is highlighted, of course, by tight end Brock Bowers, who was ruled out after it was revealed he underwent a knee procedure.

Aidan O'Connell will serve as the emergency third quarterback, meaning it's first overall pick Fernando Mendoza who will come into the game should something happen to starter Kirk Cousins.

Also inactive for the Raiders are CB Darrell Luter Jr., S Dalton Johnson, LB Cody Lindenberg, G Bryce Cabeldue and DT J.J. Pegues.