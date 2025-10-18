3 Bold Predictions for Dolphins Week 7 Game vs. Browns
The Miami Dolphins might have lost last week, but we did hit on one of our bold predictions for the first time in a while, so that’s clearly a win.
Joking aside, it was another tough week for Miami, which lost heartbreakingly. But Week 7 is another opportunity to get back on track as the Dolphins head to Cleveland to face the also 1-5 Browns.
Here are our three bold predictions for the game on Sunday.
Miami Forces at least 3 Fumbles, Recovers at least 2
This game is expected to be played with heavy rain and high wind gusts in Cleveland. That type of weather tends to lend itself to poor ball security, and the Dolphins’ defense has made that a focus in recent weeks.
Miami’s defense, for all of its faults, has forced six fumbles across the last three games and recovered four of them. It’s tied for seventh in the NFL in forced fumbles and only trails the top spot by two.
There’s no concrete data to back this up, but it feels like the Dolphins have become one of the most aggressive teams in trying to punch the ball out in recent weeks.
It’s led to some success, as outlined above, but it’s also led to some missed tackles. That was a theme when Rico Dowdle and the Panthers trampled the Dolphins’ defense for 239 yards on the ground.
The Browns running backs haven’t lost a fumble yet this season, but we’re betting on the weather and Miami’s aggressiveness to change that in Week 7.
Ollie Gordon II Rushes for 50+ Yards
Sticking with predictions we think will be aided by the weather, the Dolphins should run the ball a lot more. The rain is one thing, but the wind gusts are projected to be as high as 30 MPH by some weather forecasts.
Trying to throw the ball a lot into that — especially with a QB like Tua Tagovailoa — doesn’t seem overly wise. Most quarterbacks will have a tough time cutting through that high of gusts anyway.
De’Von Achane will no doubt get the lion’s share of the carries, but a sloppy, windy, and muddy game lends itself to Ollie Gordon II’s physical running style.
He can get downhill and win yards between the tackles better than someone like Achane, who relies on speed and change-of-direction skills to make the most of his carries.
Gordon has become an afterthought in the Dolphins’ game plan in recent weeks. He got nine carries for 38 yards in Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills, but he’s only recorded nine yards on 11 carries in the last three weeks.
Still, Sunday is setting up to be the perfect time to lean on Gordon more.
Dolphins Score Less Than 20 Points, but Win
Miami’s defense against Cleveland’s offense really feels like the embodiment of the “moveable object meets stoppable force” joke, but again, considering the weather, this might be a low-scoring game.
Dillon Gabriel and Tua do not have the arm strength to cut through the wind, which might force both teams to run the ball more and run the clock.
Cleveland’s rushing attack, led by rookie Quinshon Judkins, can definitely find success against Miami’s rush defense. Still, these types of games rarely lead to a lot of points, even if there’s a lot of rushing yards.
Although Judkins has shown some promise, Cleveland’s run-blocking numbers aren’t exactly stellar. The Browns rank 31st in yards before contact, according to PFF.
If this turns into a battle of running the football, the Dolphins will have an opportunity to finally stand their ground against a Browns’ offensive line that’s dealt with a lot of injuries.
That, combined with the weather and Cleveland’s lack of explosive playmakers, should lead to a low-scoring affair.
