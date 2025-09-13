Another Dolphins Player Lands on IR
The Miami Dolphins' offensive line situation didn't get any better Saturday.
The team placed starting right tackle Austin Jackson on injured reserve, where he now will join starting right guard James Daniels.
This means the Dolphins will be without the starting right side of their offensive line for at least the next four games — against the New England Patriots on Sunday, the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night, the New York Jets in the Week 4 Monday night game, and finally the Carolina Panthers in Week 5.
The earliest the Dolphins could have either Jackson or Daniels back will be the Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Hard Rock Stadium.
Larry Borom is expected to start at right tackle against New England in Week 2 and Kion Smith is expected to start at right guard.
The Dolphins have other options as well, with Cole Strange and Daniel Brunskill possibilities at right guard and veteran Kendall Lamm another possibility at right tackle.
Andrew Meyer also is eligible to come off IR after the Jets game in Week 4, which is the same time 2021 second-round pick Liam Eichenberg is eligible to come off PUP.
Jackson landed on IR because of a toe injury he sustained or aggravated in the second half of the 33-8 season-opening loss against the Indianapolis Colts. Jackson had missed a lot of time during training camp with the initial injury, which occurred when a teammate stepped on him in practice.
This marks the fourth season where Jackson has landed on IR since he arrived as a first-round pick in the 2020 draft. Jackson also spent time on IR as a rookie in 2020, as well as 2022 and last season.
The game against New England will be the 26th that Jackson misses because of injury since the start of the 2022 season.
ARMSTRONG MOVES UP
To take Armstrong's spot on the 53-man roster, the Dolphins signed cornerback Cornell Armstrong off their practice squad.
This move would seem to indicate that Ethan Bonner again will be out against New England, joining Storm Duck on the sidelines.
Armstrong will become the fifth cornerback on the game-day roster for the New England game, along with Jack Jones, Rasul Douglas, Jason Marshall Jr. and JuJu Brents.
PRACTICE SQUAD ELEVATIONS
As far as their practice squad elevations, the Dolphins did the same as in Week 1, with running back Jeff Wilson Jr. and kicker Riley Patterson getting the call.
Wilson being elevated likely means that Jaylen Wright isn't quite ready to come back from the knee injury he sustained in training camp.
Both Wright and Bonner were listed as doubtful on the final injury report of the week, along with the four players ruled out — Jackson, Duck, DT Benito Jones and TE Darren Waller.
Waller remains on the active roster, even though Mike McDaniel had said Wednesday the team maybe was going to "get to the point and recognize that the risk is too great for the rest of the season, so in that case we will have to do what’s best for the team."
With Waller again out, the Dolphins will stay with two tight ends for the game against New England, with Julian Hill and Tanner Conner splitting the work load.