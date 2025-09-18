Breaking Down the Dolphins-Bills Week 3 Inactive Info
The Miami Dolphins' inactive list for their Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills was noteworthy for who it didn't include, with good news all around regarding injured players.
The three players the team listed as questionable for the game, headlined by wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, all will be in uniform for the game at Highmark Stadium. The other two are defensive tackle Benito Jones, who will be back after a one-game absence because of an oblique injury, and linebacker Chop Robinson.
The inactive list did include the three players ruled out because of injuries Wednesday — tight end Darren Waller (hip), safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (calf) and cornerback Storm Duck (ankle).
The list of healthy inactives once again includes second-year wide receiver Tahj Washington, with rookie seventh-round pick Zeek Biggers joining him for the second time in three games. Also inactive for this game will be cornerback JuJu Brents, who the Dolphins claimed off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts after the cuts down to 53 players.
Quinn Ewers again will serve as the emergency quarterback.
As was already known, running back Jaylen Wright and cornerback Ethan Bonner both will be in uniform for the first time this season.
BUFFALO BILLS INACTIVE INFO
The Bills inactives are headlined by the two defensive starters ruled out Wednesday, defensive tackle Ed Oliver and linebacker Matt Milano.
Buffalo, however, will have nickel corner Taron Johnson, who missed the game against the New York Jets in Week 2 because of a quad injury.
The other Buffalo inactives are WR Curtis Samuel, DB Jordan Hancock, T Chase Lundt, DE Landon Jackson and CB Ja'Marcus Ingram. Ingram had a pick-six when the Bills defeated the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in the Week 2 Thursday night game last season.