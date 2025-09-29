All Dolphins

Breaking Down the Dolphins-Jets Week 4 Inactive Info

Going over the inactives for the Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins cornerback Ethan Bonner (27) catches the football during mandatory minicamp at Baptist Health Training Complex.
Miami Dolphins cornerback Ethan Bonner (27) catches the football during mandatory minicamp at Baptist Health Training Complex. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

Because they didn't make any practice squad elevations this week, the Miami Dolphins' inactive list was smaller than usual, though it did include one surprise.

And that surprise came precisely because the Dolphins didn't make any practice squad elevations.

Cornerback Ethan Bonner was among the five players made inactive by the Dolphins, counting emergency third quarterback Quinn Ewers, leaving the Dolphins with only four cornerbacks on the game-day roster.

Those four are Jack Jones, Rasul Douglas, Cornell Armstrong and newcomer JuJu Brents, though safety and special teams ace Elijah Campbell does have cornerback experience.

Still, it's a bit surprising that the Dolphins wouldn't simply elevate cornerback Isaiah Johnson from the practice squad for this game to provide additional depth at the position.

The Dolphins are down at cornerback, with Storm Duck missing another game because of his ankle injury and Jason Marshall Jr. placed on IR on Monday because of a hamstring issue.

The other inactives are familiar names, wide receiver Tahj Washington and defensive tackle Zeek Biggers.

Washington has yet to be active this season, while Biggers made one appearance while Benito Jones was sidelined with an oblique injury in the Week 2 game against the New England Patriots.

NEW YORK JETS INACTIVE INFO

The Jets inactives include the three players ruled out for the game because of injuries — edge Jermaine Johnson II, CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr. and RB Kene Nwangwu, who was downgraded from doubtful Sunday.

Also inactive are WR Tyler Johnson, T Esa Pole, TE Jelani Woods and DL Leonard Taylor III, a former University of Miami player.

More Miami Dolphins Coverage:

feed

Published
Alain Poupart
ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News