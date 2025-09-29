Breaking Down the Dolphins-Jets Week 4 Inactive Info
Because they didn't make any practice squad elevations this week, the Miami Dolphins' inactive list was smaller than usual, though it did include one surprise.
And that surprise came precisely because the Dolphins didn't make any practice squad elevations.
Cornerback Ethan Bonner was among the five players made inactive by the Dolphins, counting emergency third quarterback Quinn Ewers, leaving the Dolphins with only four cornerbacks on the game-day roster.
Those four are Jack Jones, Rasul Douglas, Cornell Armstrong and newcomer JuJu Brents, though safety and special teams ace Elijah Campbell does have cornerback experience.
Still, it's a bit surprising that the Dolphins wouldn't simply elevate cornerback Isaiah Johnson from the practice squad for this game to provide additional depth at the position.
The Dolphins are down at cornerback, with Storm Duck missing another game because of his ankle injury and Jason Marshall Jr. placed on IR on Monday because of a hamstring issue.
The other inactives are familiar names, wide receiver Tahj Washington and defensive tackle Zeek Biggers.
Washington has yet to be active this season, while Biggers made one appearance while Benito Jones was sidelined with an oblique injury in the Week 2 game against the New England Patriots.
NEW YORK JETS INACTIVE INFO
The Jets inactives include the three players ruled out for the game because of injuries — edge Jermaine Johnson II, CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr. and RB Kene Nwangwu, who was downgraded from doubtful Sunday.
Also inactive are WR Tyler Johnson, T Esa Pole, TE Jelani Woods and DL Leonard Taylor III, a former University of Miami player.