Breaking Down the First Dolphins-Jets Week 4 Injury Report
The Miami Dolphins are trending in the right direction, at least when it comes to injuries.
The Dolphins had their lightest opening injury report of the 2025 season Thursday, ahead of their Week 4 matchup against the New York Jets, with only five players listed.
And even that list featured good news, with safety Ifeatu Melifonwu listed as a full participant after he missed the Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills because of a calf injury.
Cornerbacks Storm Duck and Jason Marshall Jr. were the only two players who didn't practice, consistent with head coach Mike McDaniel's comment that neither was likely to play against the Jets.
Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was listed as a limited participant because of the shoulder injury that's had him on the injury report since Week 2, though he has yet to miss a game.
Lastly, Darren Waller also was listed as limited, though that goes with the game plan McDaniel unveil for the tight end's ramp-up to his first action of the season against the Jets.
“We’re just trying to be smart," McDaniel said before practice. "He’s going to be working football to the level of how many reps he gets in practice. That’s what we adjust or just depending on really feedback, you go back and forth between moderation and full participation. After that practice and on Wednesday and kind of the situations that we’re planning for him, we have a very well-planned high-low process so he will do less than he did the other day, but that level is finely, through a fine-tooth comb, trying to get him all the full-speed work at all the plays he’ll be participating in.”
THE JETS REPORT
For the Jets, perhaps the most significant development involved QB Justin Fields, who was a full participant in practice though still in the concussion protocol.
This would seem to suggest he'll be ready to go against the Dolphins on Monday night, barring any setbacks.
The Jets listed two players as not practicing, including newcomer Jarvis Brownlee Jr. and edge defender Jermaine Johnson II, both of whom are dealing with an ankle injury and not expected to play Monday night. Brownlee just joined the Jets in a trade with the Tennessee Titans.
The Jets had four players listed as limited — S Tony Adams (hip), RB Kene Nwangwu (hamstring), WR Josh Reynolds (hamstring) and DL Jay Tufele (illness).