Breaking Down the Week 15 Dolphins Inactive Info: Big Loss for Steelers

The Miami Dolphins will be without one of their key special teams performers when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night.

Elijah Campbell was among the team's inactives after being listed as doubtful on the final injury report with ankle and knee issues.

Campbell's spot on special teams likely will be filled by Isaiah Johnson, who was signed to the active roster from the practice squad last week. Likewise, Quinton Bell should play a big role on special teams after being signed to the active roster from the practice squad.

Both Johnson and Bell had been elevated from the practice squad the maxium three times before their promotion to the 53-man roster.

Also inactive will be offensive lineman Larry Borom, who was added to the injury report because of illness. To prepare for Borom's absence, the Dolphins elevated fellow offensive lineman Kion Smith from the practice squad.

The rest of the Dolphins inactives includes the usual suspects — wide receiver Tahj Washington, defensive lineman Matthew Butler and new cornerback A.J. Green III.

For the 14th time in 15 games, Quinn Ewers will serve as the emergency third quarterback with Zach Wilson again the backup to Tua Tagovailoa.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS INACTIVE INFO

While star pass rusher T.J. Watt is the biggest name on the Steelers inactive list, the biggest development 90 minutes before kickoff involve rookie first-round pick Derrick Harmon also being inactive.

The defensive tackle from Oregon has been dealing with a knee injury and was listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week.

The absence of Harmon is significant for a Pittsburgh defense that has struggled in recent weeks to stop the run. The Steelers allowed the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens to each surpass 200 rushing yards the past two weeks.

Also inactive because of injury is starting cornerback James Pierre, who was ruled out Saturday because of a calf injury.

The other Pittsburgh inactives are WR Roman Wilson, a high school teammate of Tagovailoa's in Hawaii; G Andrus Peat and DT Brodric Martin-Rhodes.

More Miami Dolphins Coverage: