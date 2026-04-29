Examining This Idea of Going After Jauan Jennings

The NFL draft is in the books, and the Miami Dolphins are turning the page toward the rest of the offseason program with the vast majority of their roster in place.

Wide receiver was a position that was a point of contention throughout the offseason after new GM Jon-Eric Sullivan traded Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos for a package of draft picks, including a first round pick that ultimately became cornerback Chris Johnson.

One receiver still on the free agent market who potentially could solve some concerns at the position is former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings.

He reportedly was set to visit the Minnesota Vikings this week.

The Dolphins reportedly have been monitoring his situation, according to The Miami Herald. Would adding him at this point in the offseason make sense for the Dolphins?

Here is a look at what the Dolphins have done to rebuild their receiving corps, and why a signing of Jennings may or may not make sense.

The Waddle Trade

The two biggest reasons that the receiver position became a pressure point on the Dolphins’ roster is because of the signing of the talented, but relatively unproven Malik Willis in the offseason.

Shortly after the Dolphins signed Willis in the offseason, they executed a trade that sent their best receiver to the Denver Broncos. Despite the need to build around a new quarterback, Sullivan felt they made the best move for what Miami needed both now and in the future.

Despite the trade of Waddle signaling a rebuild, Sullivan did not sit idly by content to have Willis throwing to a plethora of rookie receivers.

Instead, he signed a couple of veterans with Jalen Tolbert coming over from the Dallas Cowboys and speedster Tutu Atwell from the Los Angeles Rams. Combine those two with Malik Washington, and the Dolphins at least had some experience in their receiver room that was also likely to get an influx of rookies during the draft as well.

Sullivan did not draft a receiver in the first round, but added three players between Rounds 3 and 5, Caleb Douglas, Chris Bell and Kevin Coleman Jr.

Where Would Jauan Jennings Fit?

The selection of Coleman meant there were five new receivers added to Miami’s roster between the start of the new league year began and the end of the draft.

Of course, every team is always looking for upgrades. The right player is not going to stop the Dolphins, or any team from adding an impact player that can help their roster.

So does a player like Jauan Jenings fit the mold there?

Jennings was a solid role player for Kyle Shanahan’s San Francisco 49ers, and finished with 55 receptions, 643 yards and nine touchdowns in 2026.

Shanahan and the 49ers’ staff would rave about his blocking ability as well.

His receiving ability coupled with his ability and willingness to be a strong blocker makes Jennings a very useful player.

The Dolphins could certainly use useful players, right?

In this case, the conversation goes back to Sullivan’s quote after the trade of Waddle to Denver about getting younger and cheaper. Jennings will turn 29 in July. He has battled injuries, especially last year, which is likely why he’s still available after the draft.

Salary could be another barrier for a union between Jennings and the Dolphins. Outside of Willis, all of the free agents that the Dolphins have signed this offseason, have signed for minimal money.

Jennings just played on a contract for $7.5 million with incentives that could have gotten him to $10 million.

The likelihood that he’d be interested in signing for minimal money is, well, minimal.

In addition, the acquisition of someone like Jennings would hinder the development of the rookies on the roster.

With Malik Washington likely stepping into a leadership role this season, and Tolbert potentially flanking him, there are only so many snaps for the three rookie receivers on the roster to get as they try to develop into productive players for the Dolphins.

At some point, the Dolphins did a good job earlier in the offseason in insulating their receiver room with veterans like Tolbert and Washington.

If a team is going to adopt to a draft-and-develop philosophy, which Sullivan have said the Dolphins definitely plan on doing under their new regime, the younger players on the roster need room to develop.

How do they get room to develop? They need time on the field.

Yes, that will lead to some frustrating moments. Yes, that will lead to growing pains from the rookie receivers. Ultimately, the Dolphins are playing the long game with their rebuild, and they will need their younger receivers to sink or swim.

Adding someone like Jennings only hinders the development of those around him as he will likely command starting-caliber money and playing time.