Chubb Concern, Ready for Lamar, Other Notes
Because of their Thursday night game, the Miami Dolphins released their first injury report of the week Monday and it was based on an estimation because the team didn't practice.
The report estimated five players not being able to practice if the Dolphins did have a normal practice, including three players whose injuries during the 34-10 victory against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday were reported during the game.
The most notable exception was edge defender Bradley Chubb, who was listed with shoulder/foot issues. Chubb played 31 snaps against the Falcons.
Another was tight end Julian Hill, who sat out the Atlanta game because of an ankle injury. After Hill didn't practice at all last week, the quick turnaround before the Baltimore game makes it unlikely he'll be in the lineup against the Ravens.
The other three players estimated as DNP were safety Ashtyn Davis (quad), cornerback Storm Duck (knee) and wide receiver Dee Eskridge (shoulder).
Head coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that Duck sustained a season-ending injury, while both Davis and Eskridge were day-to-day, though he acknowledged the added complication of playing on Thursday night.
The Dolphins have two other safeties on their injury, with Ifeatu Melifonwu (thumb) estimated as a limited participatant Monday and Minkah Fitzpatrick (thumb) estimated as a full participant.
Six other players were estimated to be full participants, including QB Tua Tagovailoa (left thumb/illness).
The others were DB Elijah Campbell (quad), FB Alec Ingold (neck), CB Jason Marshall Jr. (hamstring), S Dante Trader Jr. (shoulder) and WR Malik Washington (knee).
Marshall was designated to return from IR last week and it's entirely possible he could be activated off IR and take Duck's place on the active roster when Duck is placed on injured reserve.
RAVENS REPORT
The Ravens appear to be over the major injury issues that contributed to their disappointing start (they're 2-5 after defeating the Chicago Bears on Sunday), and most importantly they're about to get Lamar Jackson back in the starting lineup.
He was estimated as a full participant in practice Monday.
The two-time NFL MVP missed Baltimore's last three games with a hamstring injury after getting off to a torrid start that included a 130.5 passer rating.
The Dolphins have faced Jackson four times since he entered the NFL as a first-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft, and Jackson has twice produced a perfect passer rating (158.3) — in the 2019 season opener and in Week 17 of the 2023 season.
Baltimore did not have one single player estimated as a DNP on their first injury report of the week, and only four estimated as limited participated.
Those four are T Ronnie Stanley (ankle), CB Nate Wiggins (going), CB T.J. Tampa (shoulder) and LB Teddye Buchanan (calf).
FORMER DOLPHINS UPDATES
-- CB Kendall Fuller was released from the Detroit Lions practice squad.
-- WR Robbie Chosen was released from the San Francisco 49ers practice squad.
-- LB Grayson Murphy had a tryout with the Indianapolis Colts.