Dolphins 2025 Safety Report Card: Minkah Leads the Way

The Miami Dolphins’ season did not go as planned, largely because their roster didn’t meet expectations.

Now that the team is turning the page with GM Jon-Eric Sullivan and HC Jeff Hafley, we’re taking one last look back at the 2025 roster and mostly grading players who played meaningful snaps.

We’re going position by position to grade every player based on the film study we did during the season and their expectations.

We’ve already done the quarterbacks, running backs, receivers, tight ends, offensive line, and interior defensive line, edge rushers, linebackers, and cornerbacks, so now it's time do the safeties.

Minkah Fitzpatrick

The Dolphins' landing Fitzpatrick in the Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith trade was probably one of the bigger surprises in recent Dolphins memory. Either way, it worked out quite well for Miami.

Fitzpatrick returned to South Florida and was far and away the team’s best safety. He spent a lot of time in the slot this year because of injuries, and he did an excellent job locking down that spot.

He still had plenty of traditional safety reps in deep zones and was easily Miami’s best coverage option on those looks. In 14 games, Fitzpatrick had 82 tackles, one interception, six passes defended, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and four tackles for loss.

He’s not quite the All-Pro standout he was early in his career, but he’s still a solid, versatile option.

Grade: B+

Ashtyn Davis

Davis signed a one-year contract with the Dolphins last offseason from the New York Jets, and the overwhelming sentiment was that Davis would be fine as a third safety.

Well, that didn’t really happen as injuries (and a lack of depth) forced Davis into action way too much. Davis’ 680 defensive snaps this season were the most since his rookie sophomore season in 2021.

He had mostly become a special teams player in recent seasons with the Jets, but the Dolphins needed him on defense. Davis was a total liability in the running game, missing key tackles that led to big plays all season.

In coverage, he had just one interception, four passes defended, and allowed a QB rating of 121.8.

Davis was set up to fail, but he was a significant negative for a struggling defense.

Grade: F

Ifeatu Melifonwu

Like Davis, Melifonwu was signed to a one-year deal last offseason. However, unlike Davis, Melifonwu had higher expectations attached to his name.

He had some high-quality starting tape with the Detroit Lions, and his versatile skill set fit perfectly into the Dolphins’ scheme under Anthony Weaver. Melifonwu wasn’t quite as bad as Davis, but he didn’t make much of an impact, either.

In 529 defensive snaps, he recorded 52 tackles, one interception, one sack, and one pass breakup. On tape, Melifonwu was mostly just “there,” as he didn’t get targeted a ton.

However, when he did, it was usually a good result for the offense. Melifonwu allowed a completion on 24 of his 28 targets. There weren’t a ton of explosive plays, so that’s at least something in his favor.

Still, it was an underwhelming season for a free agent signing with some promise.

Grade: C-

Dante Trader Jr.

We graded Trader Jr. at the end of the season, and there’s no reason to change that grade.

The Maryland product profiles as a third safety who does his best work around the box.

He’s a physical player who showed a good bit of versatility for a Dolphins team that struggled with safety play next to Minkah Fitzpatrick throughout the season.

Trader needs to improve his tackling, and adding anything to his coverage profile would be nice, but this looks like a hit for the Dolphins.

He had 55 tackles, one pass breakup, and one forced fumble in his 401 defensive snaps. His coverage numbers don’t look great, and he’s got clear limitations there, but his tape is better than Davis and Melifnowu’s from this past season.

Given all the holes Miami needs to fill this offseason, it wouldn’t be shocking to see them roll out Trader as a starter this season.

Grade: B-

