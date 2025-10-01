Dolphins 2025 Week 5 Power Rankings Roundup
The Miami Dolphins got their first victory of the season, but it came at a cost (the Tyreek Hill injury) and it also didn't do very much in terms of changing the perception of them from the national media.
In our weekly survey of nine national outlets — Sports Illustrated, Pro Football Talk, CBS Sports, NFL.com, The Athletic, ESPN, The Ringer, USA Today and The Sporting News — the Dolphins moved up very slightly, to an average ranking of 28.1 from their post-Week 3 average of 29.8.
The Dolphins' highest ranking was 24th (The Ringer), with their lowest coming in at 29.
Here's the breakdown of the Dolphins' nine power rankings spots heading into Week 5 of the 2025 regular season, along with the commentary associated with it:
THE DOLPHINS IN NATIONAL POWER RANKINGS
Ranking: 29
Last week: 31
Analysis: Say what you will about Darren Waller, but his career has been a testimony to personal will and resilience. In what may be my only stroke of fantasy genius ever, I picked him up in the last round of nearly all of my leagues and enjoyed watching him team back up with the talented Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith. Also, the Dolphins have Carolina next week. Are we buying the Mike McDaniel Lazarus narrative?
Ranking: 30
Last week: 32
Analysis: The Tyreek Hill injury overshadows an impressive debut from Darren Waller.
Ranking: 28
Last week: 29
Analysis: They played much better in getting their first victory over the Jets. But it came with a price, losing Tyreek Hill for the year with a knee injury.
Ranking: 29
Last week: 31
Analysis: Tyreek Hill's gruesome, season-ending knee injury cast a pall over the Dolphins' first victory of the season. At first, they appeared quite pleased to let the Jets beat themselves, riding a 10-3 lead into halftime, but Miami responded very well to Hill’s injury, scoring on the drive that he exitedandthe following one, pushing the lead to 14. Justin Fields authored a brilliant scrambling touchdown, but otherwise, the Dolphins' defense did a good job of heating up New York's quarterback for most of the game. The Hill injury is a major downer, but getting TE Darren Waller more involved (two TD catches, plus a recovered onsides kick) in his return to action after 20 months away means Miami has another potential option.
Ranking: 24
Last week: 26
Analysis: After a pretty gruesome knee injury to receiver Tyreek Hill (thanks for the replay, ESPN), Miami has some questions to ask itself. If the Dolphins don’t think they have a chance to compete with the offensive roster as is, maybe they can start stockpiling future draft capital by trading edge rushers Jaelan Phillips or Bradley Chubb. If the Dolphins still think the season can be salvaged, they’ll need to prove it in games against Carolina, Cleveland, and Atlanta in order to get closer to .500. But inaction comes at the risk of spending another year in AFC purgatory.
Ranking: 29
Last week: 29
Analysis: They finally broke into the win column Monday night, but it won't be easy to find it again without injured WR Tyreek Hill.
Ranking: 29
Last week: 32
Analysis: TheDolphins showed a little more life in Buffalo in Week 3 and built on that oensive momentum to outscore and hold off the Jets at home on Monday night.
Ranking: 31
Last week: 32
Analysis on rookie spotlight (Ollie Gordon II): Miami tried to get Gordon, its sixth-round running back, going on Monday night. He had six carries and one catch but only totaled 10 yards. It’s been that kind of year for this Dolphins rookie class. First-round defensive tackle Kenneth Grant has been a regular in the lineup but said last week he’s been disappointed that he hasn’t made much of an impact yet. Second-round offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea is probably the best of the bunch so far.
Ranking: 29
Last week: 29
Analysis on the biggest issue on offense (keeping the ball): The Dolphins ranked third from last in average time of possession this season, and there are several factors behind that struggle. They've averaged only 98.0 rushing yards per game (sixth worst) and turned the ball over five times through four weeks. Their issues sustaining drives feel like an anomaly, considering they are second in third-down percentage (48.9%) and are tied for eighth with 4.8 yards per rush. More commitment to the run game and fewer turnover-worthy plays should right the ship. Miami held the ball for 30:48 in Monday's win over the Jets.
THE DOLPHINS OPPONENT RANKINGS
For the record, the Dolphins' upcoming opponent, the Carolina Panthers, have an average ranking of 28.2, with a high of 24 and a low of 32.