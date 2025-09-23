All Dolphins

Dolphins Add Offensive Linemen

The Miami Dolphins keep looking for answers along the offensive line

Alain Poupart

Green Bay Packers tackle Kadeem Telfort (76) laughs with young fans while walking along the Dream Drive before practice on Aug. 7, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers tackle Kadeem Telfort (76) laughs with young fans while walking along the Dream Drive before practice on Aug. 7, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis.
The Miami Dolphins keep trying to find hidden gems for their offensive line, with two more young players joining the team Tuesday.

The team announced the signing of tackles Roy Mbaeteka and Kadeem Telfort to the practice squad.

Telfort is a former undrafted free agent who played 16 games with the Green Bay Packers last season after spending 2023 on the team's practice squad.

He was among Green Bay's final roster cuts when teams got down to the 53-player limit in late August.

Mbaeteka, meanwhile, is a native of Nigeria who's a longtime participant in the International Player Pathway Program and therefore allows the Dolphins to go beyond the 16-player limit on the practice squad.

After first joining the New York Giants in 2022, Mbaeteka most recently was part of the Arizona Cardinals practice squad before he was released in early September. He spent one season on the Giants practice squad and then moved to the Chicago Bears in 2023 and Cleveland Browns in 2024.

The Dolphins' one international exemption this year figured to go to Dominican tackle Bayron Matos, but he was waived-injured after sustaining a head/neck injury early in training camp.

The Dolphins also had Brazilian guard Durval Queiroz Neto on the practice squad for three seasons (2019-21), but he never appeared in a regular season game.

Telfort clearly is the most likely of the two to get elevated for a game should the need arise.

THE FULL PRACTICE SQUAD

The Dolphins didn't have to make a corresponding move on the practice squad to accommodate the two offensive linemen because they already had a spot available.

Another spot will be created when kicker Riley Patterson is signed to the 53-man roster, which hasn't happened yet but is planned, according to head coach Mike McDaniel.

Telfort and Mbaeteka became the third and fourth offensive linemen on the practice squad, joining guards Braeden Daniels and Josh Priebe.

Here's the full practice squad rundown:

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
RB JaMycal Hasty
WR Theo Wease Jr.
WR A.J. Henning
TE Hayden Rucci
TE Greg Dulcich
OL Josh Priebe
OL Braeden Daniels
OL Kadeem Telfort
OL Roy Mbaeteka*
DT Alex Huntley
LB Quinton Bell
LB Derrick McLendon
CB Isaiah Johnson
S Jordan Colbert
S John Saunders Jr.
K Riley Patterson
*-International player

Published
ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

