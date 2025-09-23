Dolphins Add Offensive Linemen
The Miami Dolphins keep trying to find hidden gems for their offensive line, with two more young players joining the team Tuesday.
The team announced the signing of tackles Roy Mbaeteka and Kadeem Telfort to the practice squad.
Telfort is a former undrafted free agent who played 16 games with the Green Bay Packers last season after spending 2023 on the team's practice squad.
He was among Green Bay's final roster cuts when teams got down to the 53-player limit in late August.
Mbaeteka, meanwhile, is a native of Nigeria who's a longtime participant in the International Player Pathway Program and therefore allows the Dolphins to go beyond the 16-player limit on the practice squad.
After first joining the New York Giants in 2022, Mbaeteka most recently was part of the Arizona Cardinals practice squad before he was released in early September. He spent one season on the Giants practice squad and then moved to the Chicago Bears in 2023 and Cleveland Browns in 2024.
The Dolphins' one international exemption this year figured to go to Dominican tackle Bayron Matos, but he was waived-injured after sustaining a head/neck injury early in training camp.
The Dolphins also had Brazilian guard Durval Queiroz Neto on the practice squad for three seasons (2019-21), but he never appeared in a regular season game.
Telfort clearly is the most likely of the two to get elevated for a game should the need arise.
THE FULL PRACTICE SQUAD
The Dolphins didn't have to make a corresponding move on the practice squad to accommodate the two offensive linemen because they already had a spot available.
Another spot will be created when kicker Riley Patterson is signed to the 53-man roster, which hasn't happened yet but is planned, according to head coach Mike McDaniel.
Telfort and Mbaeteka became the third and fourth offensive linemen on the practice squad, joining guards Braeden Daniels and Josh Priebe.
Here's the full practice squad rundown:
RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
RB JaMycal Hasty
WR Theo Wease Jr.
WR A.J. Henning
TE Hayden Rucci
TE Greg Dulcich
OL Josh Priebe
OL Braeden Daniels
OL Kadeem Telfort
OL Roy Mbaeteka*
DT Alex Huntley
LB Quinton Bell
LB Derrick McLendon
CB Isaiah Johnson
S Jordan Colbert
S John Saunders Jr.
K Riley Patterson
*-International player