Dolphins-Bills Week 3 National Predictions Roundup

How does the national media view the Dolphins' game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) makes a catch for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Highmark Stadium last season.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) makes a catch for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Highmark Stadium last season. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Dolphins will look to pull off a major upset, but maybe more importantly get the 2025 season going in the right direction, when they face the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Thursday night.

Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game.

Sports Illustrated

Claire Brennan: Bills

Mitch Goldich: Bills

Gilbert Manzano: Bills

Conor Orr: Bills

John Pluym: Bills

Matt Verderame: Bills

USA Today Sports

Jarrett Bell: Bills 30, Dolphins 13

Nick Brinkerhoff: Bills 31, Dolphins 10

Chris Bumbaca: Bills 28, Dolphins 20

Nate Davis: Bills 33, Dolphins 21

Tyler Dragon: Bills 31, Dolphins 20

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: Bills 41, Dolphins 20

The Sporting News

Analysis: Mike McDaniel's hot seat will be a topic of conversation here, but the issue at Buffalo will be generating a running game. Miami ranks 29th with 69.5 rushing yards per game – and that comes with a -4 turnover ratio. That's not a recipe for success against Buffalo – which averages 35.5 points per game. The Bills have won the last four regular-season meetings by 14.8 points per game. 

Prediction: Bills 34, Dolphins 15

ESPN

  • Matt Bowen: Bills
  • Mike Clay: Bills
  • Dan Graziano: Bills
  • Kalyn Kahler: Bills
  • Pamela Maldonado: Bills
  • Eric Moody: Bills
  • Jason Reid: Bills
  • Seth Wickersham: Bills

    • NBC Sports

    • Mike Florio: Bills 35, Dolphins 20
    • Chris Simms: Bills 41, Dolphins 24

    NFL.com

    • Ali Bhanpuri: Bills 33, Dolphins 20
    • Tom Blair: Bills 33, Dolphins 17
    • Brooke Cersosimo: Bills 41, Dolphins 26
    • Gennaro Filice: Bills 40, Dolphins 22
    • Dan Parr: Bills 33, Dolphins 17

    CBS Sports

    Analysis: This could be a pivotal game for Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel if it gets ugly. The Bills are rolling and Miami is 0-2. The Buffalo offense could be in for a big night in this one. The Dolphins have looked bad on defense. Josh Allen has a big night for the offense. The Dolphins won't keep up.  

    Prediction: Bills 33, Dolphins 17

    The Athletic

    Joe Buscaglia: Bills
    Chad Graff: Bills
    Larry Holder: Bills
    Nick Kosmider: Bills
    Austin Mock: Bills
    Zack Rosenblatt: Bills
    Josiah Turner: Bills


    Miami Dolphins On SI

    Analysis: This game features the biggest point spread (12) of the NFL season so far and it's difficult to argue against it based on the first two weeks. The Dolphins entered the season with question marks but now look like a team in disarray that could be on the verge of major changes and definitely is on the receiving end of all sorts of digs and jokes. This looks like it could be not only a season-turning game for the Dolphins, but maybe an era-turning game because if they get blown out on national TV, things are going to get even uglier in South Florida (if that's possible). The Dolphins have been brutal this season, but they have a good two-quarter stretch against the New England Patriots where they outscored them 20-3. It's probably a stretch to think the Dolphins can go to Highmark Stadium and pull off the Thursday night upset, but we're saying it's not a stretch to think they can build on the good moments against New England and offer a better performance. The view from here is the Dolphins will be competitive for most of the game before Buffalo pulls away.

    Prediction: Bills 34, Dolphins 24

