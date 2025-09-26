Dolphins Bring In Former Buffalo Defensive Player; Waller Still Limited
The Miami Dolphins brought in a veteran linebacker for a visit Friday, and it was somebody with plenty of experience facing them.
Linebacker Baylon Spector was the player involved, according to the NFL transaction wire.
Spector spent the past three seasons with the Buffalo Bills, starting four of the 11 games he played in 2024.
He was waived-injury in early August of this year after being sidelined by a calf injury.
Spector (6 feet, 233 pounds) was primarily a special teams player in his first two seasons with the Bills, who slected him in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL draft out of Clemson.
In his work at linebacker last season, Spector finished with 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery.
DOLPHINS INJURY UPDATE
The Dolphins' Friday injury report included one change from the first one of the week, and it was a positive one.
Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was a full participant in practice after being listed as limited with a shoulder injury Thursday.
Tight end Darren Waller again was a limited participant, though all indications remain he will make his Dolphins debut against the New York Jets on Monday night.
Cornerbacks Storm Duck (ankle) and Jason Marshall Jr. (hamstring) again did not practice and they most likely will be out against the Jets.
Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (calf) again was a full participant as he continues to track toward a return to the lineup against the Jets.
FOCUS ON FIELDS
For the Jets, quarterback Justin Fields again was a full participant in practice, though he remains on the injury report because of the concussion that kept him out of the 29-27 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
Jets head coach Aaron Glenn has said Fields will start against the Dolphins if he gets clearance, which appears likely at this point.
Like the Dolphins, the Jets had two players who didn't practice for a second consecutive day: Edge Jermaine Johnson II (ankle) and CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr. (ankle).