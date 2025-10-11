All Dolphins

Dolphins-Chargers Week 6 National Predictions Roundup

How does the national media view the Dolphins' game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Hard Rock Stadium

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) runs to the 35-yard line for a first down in the third quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in 2023.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) runs to the 35-yard line for a first down in the third quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in 2023. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Miami Dolphins will look to get back on track when they face the Los Angeles Chargers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game.

Sports Illustrated

Albert Breer: Chargers

Claire Brennan: Chargers

Mitch Goldich: Chargers

Gilbert Manzano: Chargers

Conor Orr: Dolphins

John Pluym: Chargers

Matt Verderame: Chargers

USA Today Sports

Jarrett Bell: Chargers 27, Dolphins 23

Nick Brinkerhoff: Chargers 14, Dolphins 20

Chris Bumbaca: Chargers 22, Dolphins 20

Nate Davis: Chargers 23, Dolphins 20

Tyler Dragon: Chargers 23, Dolphins 20

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz:  Chargers 28, Dolphins 17

The Sporting News

Analysis: The Chargers have been sloppy of late with Justin Herbert and the passing game and now they have issues in the running game again. They need to be more consistent for Jim Harbaugh. This should be a get-right game all-around for the offense with the Dolphins' defense in the tank and Herbert ready to outduel 2020 draft mate Tua Tagovailoa.

Prediction: Chargers, 30, Dolphins 20

ESPN

  • Stephanie Bell: Chargers
  • Matt Bowen: Chargers
  • Mike Clay: Chargers
  • Jeremy Fowler: Chargers
  • Dan Graziano: Dolphins
  • Kalyn Kahler: Chargers
  • Pamela Maldonado: Chargers
  • Eric Moody: Chargers
  • Jason Reid: Chargers

    • • Lindsey Thiry: Chargers

  • Seth Wickersham: Chargers

    • NBC Sports

    • Mike Florio: Chargers 27, Dolphins 24
    • Chris Simms: Chargers 23, Dolphins 20

    NFL.com

    • Ali Bhanpuri: Chargers 23, Dolphins 20
    • Tom Blair: Chargers 23, Dolphins 20
    • Brooke Cersosimo: Chargers 29, Dolphins 23
    • Gennaro Filice: Chargers 27, Dolphins 16
    • Dan Parr: Chargers 23, Dolphins 18

    CBS Sports

    Analysis: This is a long trip for a beat-up Chargers team that didn't play well in the second half last week in their loss to the Commanders. The Dolphins are coming off a bad loss to the Panthers. Their defense has struggled to stop the run, but the Chargers have injury issues on their line and in the backfield. The Dolphins will win this one behind a good game by Tua Tagovailoa. 

    Prediction: Dolphins 27, Chargers 26

    The Athletic

    Analysis: The Chargers’ offensive line is a mess, and they’re down to their third running back, but luckily, the Dolphins’ defensive line is not big on rushing the quarterback or stopping the run. The Dolphins did play really hard last week (kudos), before totally falling apart and blowing a big lead to Young — which is very difficult to do. They are now back on their steep downward slope after getting their one win over the Jets. Nugget and I are seeing eye to eye again.

    Prediction: Chargers minus 4.5

    Miami Dolphins On SI

    Analysis: A lot of the pregame attention and the focus Sunday will be on the quarterback matchup between Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert, but as usual there'll be a lot of other factors involved in the outcome. This game very well might come down to which bruised offensive line does the better job of giving its quarterback time to deliver downfield. The Dolphins had a legitimate chance to win in the fourth quarter in all of their losses except the opener at Indianapolis, and this figures to play out the same way. But until proven otherwise, we'll assume they'll come up short at the end again.

    Prediction: Chargers 24, Dolphins 20

