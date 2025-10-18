All Dolphins

Dolphins Defense Getting Starter Back

The Miami Dolphins will be looking to shut down the anemic Cleveland Browns offense

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) watches as Miami Dolphins linebacker Tyrel Dodson (11) intercepts the pass during the first half at Huntington Bank Field.
When the Miami Dolphins try to win at Cleveland for a second consecutive year Sunday, they'll have the best player from the 2024 matchup at their disposal.

The team removed linebacker Tyrel Dodson from the injury report Saturday, an indication he has cleared the concussion protocol and will be ready to return to the starting lineup.

Dodson's performance in the 20-3 victory at Huntington Bank Field last December was good enough actually that he was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week after the fact.

In that game, Dodson led the Dolphins with 15 tackles, and added an interception and a QB hit.

The interception off Dorian Thompson-Robinson came in the second quarter at midfield on a first-down play with the score tied 3-3 — Dodson was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after the play.

Dodson missed the Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Chargers last Sunday because of the concussion he sustained during the loss against the Carolina Panthers the previous week.

With Dodson out, K.J. Britt started at the middle linebacker spot and played the entire game.

On the season, Dodson is second on the team in tackles behind Jordyn Brooks with 46, second in sacks behind Bradley Chubb with two, and tied with Chubb for the lead in tackles for loss with four.

DOLPHINS IN GOOD HEALTH

With Dodson back, the Dolphins now have only two players with a game status designation for the game against the Browns.

Safety Elijah Campbell already has been ruled out because of a quad injury, while cornerback Storm Duck is questionable because of an ankle injury.

The Dolphins elevated cornerback Kendall Sheffield from the practice squad Saturday, perhaps to guard against a setback with Duck in pregame warmups, though head coach Mike McDaniel said Friday he expected Duck to be available against the Browns.

Sheffield will be completing a wild journey with the Dolphins that began when he attended the rookie minicamp on a tryout basis in May.

Sheffield got first-team reps at various times during training camp, but eventually was waived injured. He later rejoined the practice squad and now will be available for his first game with the Dolphins.

The Browns also have ruled out tight end David Njoku because of a knee injury, and have five players listed as questionable.

That latter group includes starting right tackle Jack Conklin (concussion) and rookie first-round pick Mason Graham (knee). Graham was teammates with Dolphins first-round pick Kenneth Grant at the University of Michigan.

