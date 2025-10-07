Dolphins Notebook: Cornerback Tyrouts; Beckham Comeback on Hold
The Miami Dolphins continue to have injury issues at the cornerback position, so there could be reinforcements on the way.
The team conducted a tryout with three players at the position Tuesday, including rookie free agent Ethan Robinson, who was with the team during training camp and performed pretty well (including a game-clinching interception in the preseason victory against the Detroit Lions).
The other cornerbacks who got a tryout were Daequan Hardy and Myles Purchase. None of the three tryout players has ever appeared in an NFL regular season game.
Purchase, a rookie free agent from Iowa, was released from the Los Angeles Chargers practice squad last week; the Dolphins will face the Chargers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
Hardy was a sixth-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in the 2024 NFL draft out of Penn State, spent his rookie season on the Bills practice squad and was waived this August.
The Dolphins currently have six cornerbacks on the active roster, but Cornell Armstrong is expected to miss some time with a hamstring injury he sustained in the 27-24 loss against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Storm Duck has missed the past four games with an ankle injury he sustained in the opener at Indianapolis.
The other four cornerbacks on the active roster are starters Rasul Douglas and Jack Jones, along with Ethan Bonner and JuJu Brents.
BECKHAM SUSPENDED
After he revealed the news on the Pivot Podcast, Odell Beckham Jr. officially was suspended by the NFL for the next six weeks of the 2025 season for testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs during his time with the Dolphins last season.
Beckham said on the podcast he didn't knowingly take PEDs.
Without a team since being released by the Dolphins last November, Beckham said he's hoping to play again at some point, but it's fair to question whether any team will reach out given his very limited production last year.
Beckham played nine games for Miami in 2024 after starting the season on PUP after offseason knee surgery and had only nine catches with a paltry 6.1 average per reception.
FORMER DOLPHINS UPDATES
-- Very happy to report that cornerback Keion Crossen has found himself a new team. Crossen, who hasn't played a regular season game since 2022 and dealt with major injuries, signed with the Carolina Panthers practice squad. Crossen never got a training camp invitation and has been chronicling his comeback on social media.
-- Nickel cornerback Mike Hilton was placed on the Indianapolis Colts practice squad injured list. He started in the Colts' 40-6 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday after being elevated from the practice squad.
-- Punter Ryan Stonehouse's tryout tour took him to the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday, though the Raiders ended up signing the other punter they tried out, Brad Robbins.
-- Former Dolphins backup quarterback Mike White was released off the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad.
-- Safety Patrick McMorris was released off the Arizona Cardinals practice squad.