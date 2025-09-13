Dolphins-Patriots Week 2 National Predictions Roundup
The Miami Dolphins will look to even their record when they face the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium in their home opener Sunday.
Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game.
Sports Illustrated
Claire Brennan: Patriots
Mitch Goldich: Patriots
Gilbert Manzano: Patriots
Conor Orr: Patriots
John Pluym: Patriots
Matt Verderame: Patriots
USA Today Sports
Jarrett Bell: Dolphins 17, Patriots 13
Nick Brinkerhoff: Dolphins 21, Patriots 13
Chris Bumbaca: Patriots 18, Dolphins 15
Nate Davis: Patriots 24, Dolphins 17
Tyler Dragon: Patriots 24, Dolphins 20
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: Patriots 21, Dolphins 16
The Sporting News
Analysis: The Patriots and Dolphins were both disappointed by their young QBs, Drake Maye and Tua Tagovailoa, in Week 1. But New England is better situated to rebound mentally and physically with Mike Vrabel, while Miami seems like it will go through more motions in the heat under Mike McDaniel.
Prediction: Patriots 23, Dolphins 20
ESPN
- Stephanie Bell: Patriots
- Matt Bowen: Patriots
- Mike Clay: Dolphins
- Jeremy Fowler: Dolphins
- Dan Graziano: Dolphins
- Kalyn Kahler: Patriots
- Pamela Maldonado: Dolphins
- Eric Moody: Patriots
- Jason Reid: Dolphins
- Linsey Thiry: Patriots
- Seth Wickersham: Patriots
NBC Sports
- Mike Florio: Dolphins 24, Patriots 21s
- Chris Simms: Patriots 20, Dolphins 17
NFL.com
- Ali Bhanpuri: Patriots 23, Dolphins 20
- Tom Blair: Patriots 24, Dolphins 21
- Brooke Cersosimo: Patriots 20, Dolphins 18
- Gennaro Filice: Patriots 27, Dolphins 19
- Dan Parr: Patriots 22, Dolphins 19
CBS Sports
Analysis: Both of these teams are coming off bad losses in Week One. The Dolphins looked hapless. But I think that changes here. Tua Tagovailoa will play well at home as the Dolphins get back on track. Mike McDaniel better hope they do.
Prediction: Dolphins 27, Patriots 19
The Athletic
Joe Buscaglia: Patriots
Chad Graff: Patriots
Larry Holder: Dolphins
Josh Kendall: Patriots
Nick Kosmider: Patriots
Austin Mock: Patriots
Zack Rosenblatt: Patriots
Josiah Turner: Dolphins
Miami Dolphins On SI
Analysis: There's really no such thing as a must-win game in Week 2, but this one comes pretty close for the Dolphins after that abomination of an opener and with the Buffalo Bills looming on the schedule. The Dolphins will have the home-field advantage in the September sun and should have a talent advantage as well, but it's difficult to predict a comfortable victory after what we saw in Indianapolis. The Dolphins almost assuredly will have a better performance, but we also should expect the same from a Patriots team that looked very underwhelming in Mike Vrabel's debut. If the Dolphins were right, this would have the makings of a comfortably victory. But the Dolphins are trying to get right, so it'll be a close call.
Prediction: Dolphins 23, Patriots 20