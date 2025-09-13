All Dolphins

Dolphins-Patriots Week 2 National Predictions Roundup

How does the national media view the Dolphins' game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium?

Alain Poupart

New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) attempts to tackle Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium last season.
New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) attempts to tackle Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium last season. / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Dolphins will look to even their record when they face the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium in their home opener Sunday.

Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game.

Sports Illustrated

Claire Brennan: Patriots

Mitch Goldich: Patriots

Gilbert Manzano: Patriots

Conor Orr: Patriots

John Pluym: Patriots

Matt Verderame: Patriots

USA Today Sports

Jarrett Bell: Dolphins 17, Patriots 13

Nick Brinkerhoff: Dolphins 21, Patriots 13

Chris Bumbaca: Patriots 18, Dolphins 15

Nate Davis: Patriots 24, Dolphins 17

Tyler Dragon: Patriots 24, Dolphins 20

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: Patriots 21, Dolphins 16

The Sporting News

Analysis: The Patriots and Dolphins were both disappointed by their young QBs, Drake Maye and Tua Tagovailoa, in Week 1. But New England is better situated to rebound mentally and physically with Mike Vrabel, while Miami seems like it will go through more motions in the heat under Mike McDaniel. 

Prediction: Patriots 23, Dolphins 20

ESPN

  • Stephanie Bell: Patriots
  • Matt Bowen: Patriots
  • Mike Clay: Dolphins
  • Jeremy Fowler: Dolphins
  • Dan Graziano: Dolphins
  • Kalyn Kahler: Patriots
  • Pamela Maldonado: Dolphins
  • Eric Moody: Patriots
  • Jason Reid: Dolphins
  • Linsey Thiry: Patriots
  • Seth Wickersham: Patriots

NBC Sports

  • Mike Florio: Dolphins 24, Patriots 21s
  • Chris Simms: Patriots 20, Dolphins 17

NFL.com

  • Ali Bhanpuri: Patriots 23, Dolphins 20
  • Tom Blair: Patriots 24, Dolphins 21
  • Brooke Cersosimo: Patriots 20, Dolphins 18
  • Gennaro Filice: Patriots 27, Dolphins 19
  • Dan Parr: Patriots 22, Dolphins 19

CBS Sports

Analysis: Both of these teams are coming off bad losses in Week One. The Dolphins looked hapless. But I think that changes here. Tua Tagovailoa will play well at home as the Dolphins get back on track. Mike McDaniel better hope they do. 

Prediction: Dolphins 27, Patriots 19

The Athletic

Joe Buscaglia: Patriots
Chad Graff: Patriots
Larry Holder: Dolphins
Josh Kendall: Patriots
Nick Kosmider: Patriots
Austin Mock: Patriots
Zack Rosenblatt: Patriots
Josiah Turner: Dolphins

Miami Dolphins On SI

Analysis: There's really no such thing as a must-win game in Week 2, but this one comes pretty close for the Dolphins after that abomination of an opener and with the Buffalo Bills looming on the schedule. The Dolphins will have the home-field advantage in the September sun and should have a talent advantage as well, but it's difficult to predict a comfortable victory after what we saw in Indianapolis. The Dolphins almost assuredly will have a better performance, but we also should expect the same from a Patriots team that looked very underwhelming in Mike Vrabel's debut. If the Dolphins were right, this would have the makings of a comfortably victory. But the Dolphins are trying to get right, so it'll be a close call.

Prediction: Dolphins 23, Patriots 20

More Miami Dolphins Coverage:

feed

Published
Alain Poupart
ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News