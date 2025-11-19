Dolphins Poach Another Practice Squad Player
The Miami Dolphins clearly haven't given up on the 2025 season judging by their efforts on the field, but there's also a pretty good indication the organization also keeping an eye on the future.
For the second time in three weeks, the Dolphins filled a roster opening by poaching another team's practice squad for a young unproven player.
The latest move involved the signing of cornerback A.J. Green from the Los Angeles Rams practice squad.
Green does have 36 career games on his resume since he first entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2020, but that includes only five games over the past three seasons.
Green did play 28 games for the Cleveland Browns in 2021 and 2022, but has been bouncing on and off practice squad (that of the Browns and Rams) since then.
This season, Green appeared in two games for the Rams as a practice squad elevation, playing against the Baltimore Ravens in October and the New Orleans Saints in November.
In his 36 games, Green — not to be confused with the former great Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver — had one interception and two fumble recoveries, all three takeaways coming in the 2021 season. The pick came against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he had a fumble recovery in each of Cleveland's two games against Cincinnati that season.
Green played collegiately at Oklahoma State (2016-19), where he appeared in 48 games with 39 starts and recorded 147 tackles (119 solo), six interceptions with one returned for a touchdown, 27 passes defensed and two forced fumbles.
Like Brents, Green (6-2, 198) brings great size at the cornerback position and he's also got special teams experience.
Two weeks ago, the Dolphins signed outside linebacker Andre Carter II off the Detroit Lions practice squad after they traded Jaelan Phillips, but he was inactive in each of his first two games with the team — against the Buffalo Bills in Week 10 and against the Washington Commanders in Week 11.
BAD BREAK FOR BRENTS
The move with Brents was inevitable given the NFL Network report Monday that he had suffered a fracture in his foot and would require season-ending surgery.
Head coach Mike McDaniel didn't confirm the report Monday, but did suggest the injury was worrisome.
“We’re taking a couple more looks at it, but it doesn’t look optimistic for the season," McDaniel said. "But before I stamp that we’ll make sure that’s the case.”
Brents was injured in his second start for the Dolphins after they claimed him off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts after he was among the cuts to the 53-player limit. The former second-round pick out of Kansas State had looked really impressive in his first start for the Dolphins, which came in the 30-13 victory against the Buffalo Bills in Week 10.
Brents is signed through the 2026 season.