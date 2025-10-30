All Dolphins

Dolphins-Ravens Week 9 National Predictions Roundup: How Much Love for Miami?

How does the national media view the Dolphins' game against the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, left, and Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh attend the NFL Annual League Meeting at The Breakers.
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, left, and Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh attend the NFL Annual League Meeting at The Breakers. / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
The Miami Dolphins will look for a second consecutive victory when they face the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday night:

Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game.

Sports Illustrated

Albert Breer: Ravens

Claire Brennan: Ravens

Mitch Goldich: Ravens

Gilbert Manzano: Ravens

Conor Orr: Ravens

John Pluym: Dolphins

Matt Verderame: Ravens

USA Today Sports

Jarrett Bell: Ravens 27, Dolphins 20

Nick Brinkerhoff: Ravens 31, Dolphins 20

Chris Bumbaca: Ravens 27, Dolphins 17

Nate Davis: Ravens 27, Dolphins 20

Tyler Dragon: Ravens 27, Dolphins 17

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz:  Ravens 31, Dolphins 20

The Sporting News

Analysis: Whether it's Lamar Jackson or Tyler Huntley at QB for the Ravens, it will be a nice South Florida homecoming. Jackson has lit up the Dolphins plenty before while Huntley went back to play Jackson supersub to beat the Bears in Week 8. Tua Tagovailoa is playing better ahead of facing an improved Baltimore pass defense, but the biggest problem will be Miami's run defense against Derrick Henry.

Prediction: Ravens 27, Dolphins 17

ESPN

  • Matt Bowen: Ravens
  • Mike Clay: Ravens
  • Dan Graziano: Ravens
  • Pamela Maldonado: Ravens
  • Eric Moody: Ravens
  • Jason Reid: Ravens

    • • Lindsey Thiry: Ravens

  • Seth Wickersham: Dolphins

    • NBC Sports

    • Mike Florio: Ravens 22, Dolphins 10
    • Chris Simms: Ravens 31, Dolphins 20

    NFL.com

    • Ali Bhanpuri: Ravens 33, Dolphins 17
    • Tom Blair: Ravens 30, Dolphins 20
    • Brooke Cersosimo: Ravens 32, Dolphins 23
    • Gennaro Filice: Ravens 29, Dolphins 20
    • Dan Parr: Ravens 28, Dolphins 21

    CBS Sports

    Analysis: Both of these teams showed life last week in victories, with the Ravens saving their season by beating the Bears. Lamar Jackson could be back here at quarterback, which will help ignite the offense. But I think this will be about Derrick Henry running it for the Ravens. The Dolphins played well in beating the Falcons last week, but this will be much tougher. Ravens take it.

    Prediction: Ravens 27, Dolphins 17

    The Athletic

    Analysis: New pregame tradition for the Dolphins: Somebody poke Tua Tagovailoa in the eye. A swollen eye helped him look like the Tua of old, averaging just 2.37 seconds per throw on 26 passing attempts in the shocking rout of the Falcons. The obvious side is Lamar Jackson in his comeback game, but the Dolphins showed up the last time they were on national TV, and they’ll keep it close at home here.

    Prediction: Dolphins plus 7.5

    Miami Dolphins On SI

    Analysis: Baltimore was expected to be one of the top contenders in the AFC in 2025 and there are many who expect them to make a run in the second half of the season. The Dolphins could make a huge statement with a second consecutive victory in this spot, though the way Jackson was playing at the start of the season suggests that rust might be Miami's only hope. Yes, the Dolphins should be able to have some success offensively against a suspect Baltimore defense, but it's difficult to expect it to be enough if Jackson is on his game.

    Prediction: Ravens 31, Dolphins 20

