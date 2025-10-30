Setting the Stage for the Week 9 Dolphins-Ravens Matchup
The Miami Dolphins will look for a second consecutive victory when they face the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday night.
Here's all the pertinent info for this Week 9 Dolphins-Ravens matchup.
MIAMI DOLPHINS (2-6) vs. BALTIMORE RAVENS (2-5)
- Date: Thursday, October 30, 2025
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Site: Hard Rock Stadium; Miami Gardens, Fla.
- Weather Forecast: The temperature around Miami Gardens between 8 p.m. and midnight ET on Thursday is expected to be between71-83 degrees, according to AccuWeather, with mostly clear skies and no rain expected. The wind is expected to be 7 mph.
- TV: Prime Video/CBS Miami
- Announcers: Al Michael (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (color analyst), Kaylee Hartung (sideline)
FINAL INJURY REPORT
- Dolphins — TE Julian Hill (ankle) is out; S Ashtyn Davis (quad) is doubtful; OLB Bradley Chubb (shoulder/foot), WR Dee Eskridge (shoulder), CB Jason Marshall Jr. (hamstring) and S Ifeatu Melifonwu (thumb) are questionable.
- Ravens — No players with a game status designations.
DOLPHINS-RAVENS REGULAR SEASON HISTORY
Regular Season Series History: Ravens lead 9-8
Last Five Meetings:
- December 31, 2023 at Baltimore — Ravens 56, Dolphins 19
- September 18, 2022 at Baltimore — Dolphins 42, Ravens 38
- November 11, 2021 at Miami — Dolphins 22, Ravens 10
- September 8, 2019 at Miami — Ravens 59, Dolphins 10
- October 26, 2017 at Baltimore — Ravens 40, Dolphins 0
Series Superlatives:
- Dolphins' Largest Margin of Victory: 19 (2002 at Miami; Dolphins 26, Ravens 7)
- Dolphins' Largest Margin of Defeat: 49 (2019 at Miami; Ravens 59, Dolphins 10)
- Highest-Scoring Matchup: 80 points (2022 at Baltimore; Dolphins 42, Ravens 38)
- Lowest-Scoring Matchup: 15 points (2003 at Miami; Dolphins 9, Ravens 6)
Connections:
- Former Ravens Players with the Dolphins: LB Matthew Judon, DT Zach Sieler, defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver
- Former Ravens Coaches with the Dolphins: Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, secondary coach Brian Duker
- Former Dolphins Players with the Ravens: QB Tyler Huntley, LB Kyle Van Noy, DT John Jenkins
- Former Dolphins Coaches with the Ravens: Tight ends coach George Godsey
RAVENS SCOUTING REPORT
Like the Dolphins, the Ravens will go into this Thursday night game with only two victories on the season, but with a much different outlook. While the national media still expects very little out of the Dolphins, Baltimore now has been given a 43 percent chance of winning the AFC North title by ESPN Analytics. Part of the reason is the division is having a down year, but there's also still a lot of respect for the talent on the Ravens roster. It starts, of course, with two-time MVP Lamar Jackson, who will be back in the lineup Thursday after missing three games with a hamstring injury. Jackson was off to a fabulous start before his injury, though Baltimore still went 1-3 in those four games because the defense couldn't stop anybody. That defense, after going through a rash of injuries, appears to be on the upswing a bit.
THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL WIN
Maybe the Dolphins discovered the winning formula during the rout of the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, combining a time-controlling offense with strong defensive work, particularly against the run. If the Dolphins can contain Bijan Robinson, why can't they do the same with Derrick Henry? Jackson has been a problem for the Miami defense in the teams' past two meetings, but the Dolphins frustrated him all night the last time the teams played each other in prime time. Jackson also is coming off an injury and hasn't played in a month, so maybe there'll be some rust the Dolphins can take advantage of. On the other side, Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle put up big numbers in the Miami-Baltimore game of 2022 and they hooked up for a long touchdown last weekend, and another big play or two could be huge.
THE BIGGEST REASON THE DOLPHINS WILL LOSE
There's no two ways around it, Jackson is the difference-maker here, plain and simple. It would be a lot easier to feel good about this matchup if the Dolphins were facing Tyler Huntley. Baltimore also is healthier than it's been all season, with all its key pieces back on defense (except for DT Nnamdi Madubuike, who's on IR). The Miami defense had been suspect (a polite word) all season before the strong performance against Atlanta, but how much of that was due to the fact that Atlanta's passing game was missing QB Michael Penix Jr. and top wide receiver Drake London? The Dolphins were able to stay with the running game last Sunday because they never trailed, but that formula might change if they fall behind.
FINAL DOLPHINS-RAVENS PREDICTION
Baltimore was expected to be one of the top contenders in the AFC in 2025 and there are many who expect them to make a run in the second half of the season. The Dolphins could make a huge statement with a second consecutive victory in this spot, though the way Jackson was playing at the start of the season suggests that rust might be Miami's only hope. Yes, the Dolphins should be able to have some success offensively against a suspect Baltimore defense, but it's difficult to expect it to be enough if Jackson is on his game.