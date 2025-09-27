Dolphins Saturday Practice Report: Tyreek Absent
The Miami Dolphins were missing a key player when they conducted their final practice ahead of their Week 4 matchup against the New York Jets, but there's apparently no cause for concern.
Wide receiver Tyreek Hill was absent, but it was because of personal reasons and it's not expected to affect his availability for the game at Hard Rock Stadium on Monday night.
Hill is coming off a five-catch performance against the Buffalo Bills where he scored his first touchdown of the season.
OTHER PRACTICE NOTES
-- The only other players missing from practice Friday were cornerbacks Storm Duck and Jason Marshall Jr., who are nursing ankle and hamstring injuries, respectively.
Neither player is expected to play.
-- Meanwhile, linebacker Willie Gay Jr. was spotted limping during the portion of practice open to the media. He hasn't been on the injury report all week.
-- Tight end Darren Waller practiced again as he continues to prepare for his Dolphins debut Monday night. "He looks ready, he feels ready," head coach Mike McDaniel said before practice Friday. "There's gonna be those game-day jitters that everyone loves as a player. I'm sure he'll be very fired up to get the first rep out of the way and so on, so forth. So looks good and excited to have him up."
-- On the Jets side, head coach Aaron Glenn said Saturday that quarterback Justin Fields has been cleared after missing the team's Week 3 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because of a concussion and will start against the Dolphins. It will be the second career start for Fields against the Dolphins, the first coming in 2022 when as a member of the Chicago Bears he rushed for 178 yards and threw three touchdowns in Miami's 35-32 victory at Soldier Field.