All Dolphins

Dolphins Saturday Practice Report: Tyreek Absent

The Miami Dolphins are getting ready for their Monday night matchup against the New York Jets

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) scores a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) scores a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Dolphins were missing a key player when they conducted their final practice ahead of their Week 4 matchup against the New York Jets, but there's apparently no cause for concern.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill was absent, but it was because of personal reasons and it's not expected to affect his availability for the game at Hard Rock Stadium on Monday night.

Hill is coming off a five-catch performance against the Buffalo Bills where he scored his first touchdown of the season.

OTHER PRACTICE NOTES

-- The only other players missing from practice Friday were cornerbacks Storm Duck and Jason Marshall Jr., who are nursing ankle and hamstring injuries, respectively.

Neither player is expected to play.

-- Meanwhile, linebacker Willie Gay Jr. was spotted limping during the portion of practice open to the media. He hasn't been on the injury report all week.

-- Tight end Darren Waller practiced again as he continues to prepare for his Dolphins debut Monday night. "He looks ready, he feels ready," head coach Mike McDaniel said before practice Friday. "There's gonna be those game-day jitters that everyone loves as a player. I'm sure he'll be very fired up to get the first rep out of the way and so on, so forth. So looks good and excited to have him up."

-- On the Jets side, head coach Aaron Glenn said Saturday that quarterback Justin Fields has been cleared after missing the team's Week 3 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because of a concussion and will start against the Dolphins. It will be the second career start for Fields against the Dolphins, the first coming in 2022 when as a member of the Chicago Bears he rushed for 178 yards and threw three touchdowns in Miami's 35-32 victory at Soldier Field.

More Miami Dolphins Coverage:

feed

Published |Modified
Alain Poupart
ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News