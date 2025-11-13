Dolphins Thursday Notebook: Good Injury News, Paul Family Reunion, and More
The Miami Dolphins featured their complete 53-man roster at practice Thursday, with both Aaron Brewer and Rasul Douglas returning on a limited basis.
This was this first practice for Douglas since he sustained foot and ankle injuries in the 28-6 Thursday night loss against the Baltimore Ravens.
Brewer is dealing with the same issue, though he played every snap in the 30-13 victory against the Buffalo Bills.
Linebacker Chop Robinson, meanwhile, was a full participant for a second consecutive day as he moves closer to being cleared after missing the Buffalo game because of a concussion.
The injury report for the Washington Commanders featured two changes from Wednesday, though one involved defensive end Drake Jackson being designated to return from injured reserve. The other is tight end Ben Sinnott with an ankle injury.
Washington was down to four players not practicing Thursday, including the three players already ruled out — QB Jayden Daniels, LB Ale Kaho, WR Treylon Burks — along with wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who head coach Dan Quinn said Monday would not play against the Dolphins.
CITY OF BROTHERLY LOVE
OK, we're cheating here because Philadelphia is known as the city of brotherly love, but it applies to Madrid this week for Dolphins tackle Patrick Paul.
His older brother Chris Paul is a guard for the Commanders, and the two got the chance to spend some time together this week.
"I haven’t seen him all season," Patrick said Thursday. "It’s been great seeing him out here in Spain. Yeah, I’m excited to watch him play.”
Patrick turned 24 earlier this month, while Chris will turn 27 next Wednesday. Patrick said the two explored Madrid on the players' day off Tuesday.
“It’s definitely crazy, me haven’t seeing him in months and the first time we link up is in Spain," Patrick said. "Definitely it’s been a blessing just everything with that. It’s been great.”
DOLPHINS REUNION
Along with tackle Laremy Tunsil and cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, who we wrote about earlier Thursday, the Dolphins will be seeing other familiar faces Sunday.
The Washington active roster also include former Dolphins wide receiver Robbie Chosen, who the team signed off its practice squad earlier this week.
And that Commanders practice squad still includes three former Dolphins players, including 2019 MIami third-round pick Michael Deiter. The other two are running back Chase Edmonds and wide receiver River Cracraft.
THEY SAID IT ...
Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver on his flying chest bump with head coach Mike McDaniel during the win against Buffalo: “That was completely organic. I’d like to sit in here and say it was planned or something like that. That was pure and raw unadulterated emotion. Mike happened to be there and fortunately he survived the chest bump because I got a little aggressive there. But no, it was awesome, just pure joy."
Eagles DC Vic Fangio on the opportunity to acquire former Dolphins OLB Jaelan Phillips: "When you shop at Nordstrom, you get good stuff."
Dolphins OC Frank Smith on where he's been holed up since arriving in Spain: “In a ballroom, down on the first floor. I could be anywhere in the world right now because it’s a ballroom. I’m looking forward to Friday and experiencing Madrid.”