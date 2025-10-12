Dolphins Week 6 Instant Takeaways
In this lost season of 2025, the Miami Dolphins found a new way to lose, and it might have been more painful than any other defeat this season.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa delivered a clutch fourth-quarter drive after failing in previous similar sitations this season, but the defense couldn't make it hold up. And it was a ridiculous play by the man Tua forever will be compared to, Justin Herbert, that made the difference.
It's easy to blame the defense for not being able to hold a 27-26 lead, but the game was decided when Herbert shook off a sack attempt by Jaelan Phillips to find Ladd McConkey in the flat and McConkey did the rest after juking Dante Trader Jr. in the open field.
This is the kind of season it's been for the Dolphins, usually competitive but never able to finish.
Again, props to Tua for delivering a clutch drive that gave the Dolphins that 27-26 lead, but the end result remains the same.
The Dolphins came up short again, this time against what's a good Chargers team but one dealing with a large number of injuries.
De'Von Achane had another huge performance for the Dolphins offense, and Jaylen Waddle had a couple of key catches, but there again was no consistency from start to finish.
And the Dolphins again failed in the clutch, this time with the defense coming up short after the special teams allowed a 40-yard kickoff return to start the final drive.
It's just the way things are going in 2025 for the Dolphins.
THOUGHTS ON A ROLLER-COASTER AFTERNOON
-- It was Darren Waller who gave the Dolphins their lead late in the game with his fourth touchdown in three games, but where was he for most of the game? He's too valuable an offensive weapon to be an afterthought. Ever.
-- The Dolphins had Aaron Brewer in the lineup after he was listed as questionable and he played a key role in De'Von Achane's 47-yard touchdown, but he also was flagged twice for holding penalties. This kind of meshes with Brewer's reputation as a great run blocker with some questions about his pass blocking.
-- The Dolphins tried different players at cornerback in this game, with Ethan Bonner and JuJu Brents each getting a look, but they weren't particularly impactful.
-- Not to pick on him because he was in a tough spot, but Trader simply can't allow McConkey to juke him that easily after Herbert's late completion. You might chalk this up to growing pains.
-- Despite the Chargers using their third and fourth running backs, the Dolphins run defense again gave up big numbers. Kimani Vidal came into the game with 173 rushing yards in 12 career games, but reached the 100-yard mark in the third quarter. It wasn't quite as bad as what Rico Dowdle did to the Dolphins at Carolina, but still not great.
-- Achane is really good and really fast. That's it. He has become the focal point of the offense, and it's hard to argue against it considering how he continues to produce.
-- The Dolphins pass rush had its moments against a makeshift Chargers offensive line, but finished with only one sack and really needed to do more to affect Herbert. The key play of the game unfortunately was a microcosm of Phillips' season. Good pressure, but couldn't finish.
-- That said, the defense came up with two stops late, the first forcing a Chargers field goal, to give the offense the chance to come up with a go-ahead scoring drive. A lot of times in the NFL, that's as much as you can ask for.
-- The defense simply failed to come up with the last key stop. Because that's what these 2025 Dolphins do.