All Dolphins

Duck, Dotson Progress Highlights First Week 7 Injury Report

The Miami Dolphins had two players miss practice Wednesday

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins linebacker Tyrel Dodson (25) reacts against the New York Jets during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami Dolphins linebacker Tyrel Dodson (25) reacts against the New York Jets during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Dolphins had two new players on the their first Week 7 injury report, but there was some progress involving two others.

We'll start with the good news, which involved cornerback Storm Duck and linebacker Tyrel Dodson both starting the week as full participants in practice. Both players missed the game against the L.A. Chargers on Sunday; Duck actually hasn't played since being injured in Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts.

The three new players on the injury report are fullback Alec Ingold (neck/rest), linebacker Jordyn Brooks (neck) and safety Dante Trader Jr. Ingold was one of the two players who didn't practice Wednesday along with safety Elijah Campbell, who's nursing a quad injury that kept him out of the Chargers game.

Brooks and Trader were among the four players listed as limited, along with center Aaron Brewer (pectoral) and tight end Darren Waller (hip/rest).

Listed as full participants along with Duck and Dodson were QB Tua Tagovailoa (left thumb) and WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. (knee).

Tagovailoa was limited in practice last Wednesday with a hip issue along with the left thumb.

Asked during his weekly media session about whether he had any issues throwing the ball against the Chargers, Tagovailoa said, "It was good. I mean, had some plays off that were off that I felt, but gotta keep going."

Wilson was a healthy scratch against the Chargers after he was removed fro mthe injury report Friday.

BROWNS PRACTICE REPORT

The Browns had a total of 13 players on their first injury report of the week, including three who did not practice.

That group included starting right tackle Jack Conklin (concussion) and starting tight end David Njoku (knee). The other was WR Gage Larvadain (concussion).

Among the nine players who were listed as limited were former NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett (elbow), starting wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (knee) and the other starting tackle, Cam Robinson (knee).

The rest of the group of limited participants consisted of G Joel Bitonio (rest), DT Maliek Collins (rest), DT Mike Hall (knee), DT Shelby Harris (knee), DE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (hip) and TE Blake Whiteheart (shoulder).

The final player on the injury report was T Cornelius Lucas, listed as a full participant with a back issue.

More Miami Dolphins News:

feed

Published
Alain Poupart
ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI and host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News