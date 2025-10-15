Duck, Dotson Progress Highlights First Week 7 Injury Report
The Miami Dolphins had two new players on the their first Week 7 injury report, but there was some progress involving two others.
We'll start with the good news, which involved cornerback Storm Duck and linebacker Tyrel Dodson both starting the week as full participants in practice. Both players missed the game against the L.A. Chargers on Sunday; Duck actually hasn't played since being injured in Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts.
The three new players on the injury report are fullback Alec Ingold (neck/rest), linebacker Jordyn Brooks (neck) and safety Dante Trader Jr. Ingold was one of the two players who didn't practice Wednesday along with safety Elijah Campbell, who's nursing a quad injury that kept him out of the Chargers game.
Brooks and Trader were among the four players listed as limited, along with center Aaron Brewer (pectoral) and tight end Darren Waller (hip/rest).
Listed as full participants along with Duck and Dodson were QB Tua Tagovailoa (left thumb) and WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. (knee).
Tagovailoa was limited in practice last Wednesday with a hip issue along with the left thumb.
Asked during his weekly media session about whether he had any issues throwing the ball against the Chargers, Tagovailoa said, "It was good. I mean, had some plays off that were off that I felt, but gotta keep going."
Wilson was a healthy scratch against the Chargers after he was removed fro mthe injury report Friday.
BROWNS PRACTICE REPORT
The Browns had a total of 13 players on their first injury report of the week, including three who did not practice.
That group included starting right tackle Jack Conklin (concussion) and starting tight end David Njoku (knee). The other was WR Gage Larvadain (concussion).
Among the nine players who were listed as limited were former NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett (elbow), starting wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (knee) and the other starting tackle, Cam Robinson (knee).
The rest of the group of limited participants consisted of G Joel Bitonio (rest), DT Maliek Collins (rest), DT Mike Hall (knee), DT Shelby Harris (knee), DE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (hip) and TE Blake Whiteheart (shoulder).
The final player on the injury report was T Cornelius Lucas, listed as a full participant with a back issue.