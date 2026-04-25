Setting the Stage for Day 3 of the Dolphins Draft: Remaining Picks, Top Needs

Setting the stage for the final four rounds of the 2026 NFL draft from a Miami Dolphins angle.

The Dolphins already have made six selections in this draft but have seven remaining — two in the fourth round, three in the fifth and two in the seventh.

Here's a quick look at what's in store for Rounds 4-7.

2026 NFL Draft Facts & Figures

​WHAT: 91st Annual National Football League Player Selection Meeting

WHERE: Pittsburgh, Pa.

WHEN: Thursday, April 23, 8 p.m. (Round 1); Friday, April 24, 7 p.m. (Rounds 2-3); Saturday, April 25, noon (Rounds 4-7)

The second and third rounds will conclude Friday by approximately 11 p.m. ET. The draft will conclude by approximately 7 p.m. ET on Saturday with the final four rounds.

ROUNDS: Seven Rounds – Round 1 on Thursday, April 24; Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday, April 25; and Rounds 4 through 7 on Saturday, April 26

There will be 257 selections, including 33 compensatory choices that have been awarded to 15 teams that either experienced a net loss of certain quality unrestricted free agents last year or received special selections under a 2020 amendment to the League’s Collective Bargaining Agreement, which was agreed upon by the NFL and the NFLPA to promote equal employment opportunities and an inclusive workforce within NFL clubs.

TIME LIMITS: Round 1: 8 minutes per selection. Round 2: Seven minutes per selection. Rounds 3 through 6, including compensatory picks: Five minutes per selection. Round 7, including compensatory picks: Four minutes per selection.

THE DOLPHINS' 2026 DRAFT PICKS

Round 1 — T Kadyn Proctor (12th overall), CB Chris Johnson (27th overall)

Round 2 — LB Jacob Rodriguez (43rd overall)

Round 3 — WR Caleb Douglas (75th overall; TE Will Kacmarek (87th overall); WR Chris Bell (94th overall)

Round 4 — 130th overall (30th in round); 138th overall (38th in round)

Round 5 — 151st overall (11th in round); 177th overall (37th in round); 180th overall (40th in round)

Round 6 — None

Round 7 — 227th overall (11th in round); 238th overall (22nd in round)

TRADES INVOLVING 2026 DOLPHINS PICKS

Round 1 — The Dolphins acquired the 12th overall pick from the Dallas Cowboys along with two fifth-round selections for the 11th overall pick ... the Dolphins acquired the 30th overall pick as part of the trade that sent WR Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos ... the Dolphins traded the 30th pick along with a third-round selection (90th) for the 27th overall pick and a fourth-round selection (138th)

Round 3 — The Dolphins acquired the 87th overall pick from the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2025 trade for OLB Jaelan Phillips ... the Dolphins acquired the 90th overall pick from the Houston Texans in exchange for a 2025 fourth-round selection ... the Dolphins traded that 90th overall pick to San Francisco as part of their trade-up in the first round ... the Dolphins acquired the 94th overall pick as part of the Waddle trade

Round 4 — The Dolphins traded the 111th overall pick to the Denver Broncos and received the 130th overall pick as part of the Waddle trade ... the Dolphins acquired the 138th overall pick from San Francisco as part of their first-round trade-up

Round 5 — The Dolphins acquired the 177th and 180th overall selections from Dallas as part of their trade-down in the first round

Round 6 — The Dolphins traded the 192nd overall pick to the New York Giants as part of the 2025 trade for TE Darren Waller

Round 7 — The Dolphins acquired the 238th overall pick from the New York (through the L.A. Chargers and Tennessee Titans) for DB Minkah Fitzpatrick

DOLPHINS DAY 3 PICKS OF THE LAST 10 YEARS

2025

Round 5, DT Jordan Phillips, Maryland

Round 5, CB Jason Marshall Jr., Florida

Round 5, S Dante Trader Jr., Maryland

Round 6, RB Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State

Round 7, QB Quinn Ewers, Texas

Round 7, DT Zeek Biggers, Georgia Tech

2024

Round 4, RB Jaylen Wright, Tennessee

Round 5, LB Mohamed Kamara, Colorado State

Round 6, WR Malik Washington, Virginia

Round 6, S Patrick McMorris, California

Round 7, WR Tahj Washington, USC

2023

Round 6, TE Elijah Higgins, Stanford

Round 7, T Ryan Hayes, Michigan

2022

Round 7, LB Cameron Goode, California

Round 7, QB Skylar Thompson, Kansas State

2021

Round 7, T Larnel Coleman, Massachusetts

Round 7, RB Gerrid Doaks, Cincinnati

2020

Round 4, G Solomon Kindley, Georgia

Round 5, DE Jason Strowbridge, North Carolina

Round 5, LB Curtis Weaver, Boise State

Round 6, LS Blake Ferguson, LSU

Round 7, WR Malcolm Perry, Navy

2019

Round 5, LB Andrew Van Ginkel, Wisconsin

Round 6, T Isaiah Prince, Ohio State

Round 7, FB Chandler Cox, Auburn

Round 7, RB Myles Gaskin, Washington

2018

Round 4, TE Durham Smythe, Notre Dame

Round 4, RB Kalen Ballage, Arizona State

Round 6, CB Cornell Armstrong, Southern Miss

Round 7, LB Quentin Poling, Ohio

Round 7, K Jason Sanders, New Mexico

2017

Round 5, G Isaac Asiata, Utah

Round 5, DT Davon Godchaux, LSU

Round 6, DT Vincent Taylor, Oklahoma State

Round 7, WR Isaiah Ford, Virginia Tech

2016

Round 6, WR Jakeem Grant, Texas Tech

Round 6, S Jordan Lucas, Penn State

Round 7, QB Brandon Doughty, Western Kentucky

Round 7, TE Thomas Duarte, UCLA

TOP REMAINING DOLPHINS DRAFT NEEDS

1. Safety

2. Defensive end

3. Guard

4. Cornerback